LFW 2019 Hair& Make-up Trends
With two of the 'big four' fashion weeks out the way, bloggers and beauty enthusiasts have taken note of the top beauty trends that have hit the runways thus far. This year, London Fashion Week (LFW) traded the typical, prim, proper and polished looks of past seasons for bold, backstage ones.
The London shows did take some noticeable cues from New York especially with the bold eyes, though London did put a grungier spin on the trend. For the most part, LFW did things its own way. Under The Dryer (UTD) shares the most noteworthy hair and make-up trends spotted across the pond.
Make-Up
Krazy Kohl
Dramatic winged liner dominated the runways with the boldest iterations from Ashish's glittery, dark-rimmed undereyes and Halpern's graphic black eye with a retro spin created by make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench.
Glisten, Gleam...Go!
Adam Wolfgang used a number of Pat McGrath Labs products to create a sultry, gilded look on Naomi Campbell for her Fashion for Relief runway show. Make-up artist Dominic Skinner also created his own glittery looks for the House of Holland runway shows. Skinner used eye shadows from the MAC Art Library, its designer palette focusing on tones of pinks, purples, and silver to create a three colour disco ball effect. Take the look from LFW to #IRL, by concentrating a light wash of colour on the lids and topping with glitter. Black liner in the waterline and mascara complete the look for a fun night out.
Single-Shade Shadows
It only takes one! At least that was the mindset for make-up artiste Terry Barber, who showed us just how a single eyeshadow can create a myriad of looks. Bold colours were used to create looks that were loud and bright or soft and diffused for Marques' Almeida's SS20 production. Illamasqua's Director of Artistry Pablo Rodriguez also sent neon looks down the runway for Mark Fast's runway show.
