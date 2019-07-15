Vows - A Love to Last Forever

For high school sweethearts Craig Pearson, Island Routes digital marketer, and Amera Baugh, Sandals Resorts International cost control analyst, it seemed that they were always destined to become one before God. After a seven-year courtship, Craig decided to 'pop the question' while the two were vacationing at the Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa and Beach Resort last July. Five months later, the couple was joined in holy matrimony. The nuptials took place on January 5, 2019, on the lawns of the Rose Hall Great House in Montego Bay, St James.

Vows meets them at the altar.

Here Comes The Bride...

The berry-coloured themed décor was executed by the team at Events4U and further brought to life with vibrant orchid and rose-filled floral arrangements from Shangri-La Flowers and Gifts.

To the tune of One Direction's Story of My Life, the bridesmaids made their way up the aisle styled in vivid magenta dresses from Lulus, followed shortly after by the groomsmen who had donned sharply-tailored navy suits from Lloyd's Department Store.

And then came time for the bride's entrance. To the strains of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love With You, Amera commenced her walk up the aisle. She was a picture of perfection in a delicate ivory strapless mermaid gown from David's Bridal. Her bridegroom dressed in a custom-built black suit from Spoke's Apparel eagerly awaited her arrival.

The service was officiated by Pastor Phileron Samuels and Reverend Gregory Baugh.

The Reception

Friends, family and the bridal party later convened under a tent on the lawns of the Rose Hall Great House, where a similar berry-themed motif played out. Illuminated by glistening chandeliers, the perfect ambiance for an evening of love and bliss was set.

The newly-weds entered to Justin Beiber's Let Me Love You, after which they enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife to Can't Help Falling In Love by Kina Grannis.

The evening continued with the unveiling of a chocolate cake, which was prepared by the bride's grandmother, Barbara Baugh.

Post-formalities, guests enjoyed a full-course dinner, catered by Sandals Inn, Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean, and which featured a plethora of Jamaican favourites. Indeed, guests indulged in the delectable dishes and made great use of the full open bar that was provided.

The newly-weds and their guests partied into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The Honeymoon

The couple will celebrate their honeymoon with a trip to Greece in October.