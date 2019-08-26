Vows - Love At First Sight

Saturday, July 6, 2o19, was the day chosen by Sonia's Homestyle Cooking and Natural Juices restore manager Alicia Gibbons and supervisor Roshane Johnson to exchange wedding vows at The Annual Gazebo, Botanical Hope Gardens. Vows checks in.

The first encounter: Roshane's version

Alicia and I met in July 2010 at Sonia's Homestyle Cooking and Natural Juices. My parents who had gone to the restaurant on business were asked by Alicia's mother, Sonia, if they knew anyone who could run the restaurant. My parents suggested me.

I met Alicia on my first day. In fact it was not until the end of my shift that we actually got the chance to talk. Alicia would guide and show me the ropes. I would always tease her and ask her out to the movies jokingly, but, deep down, I wanted her to say yes.

A few months passed and we became close friends and on December 24, 2010, I bought her a promise ring, asking her to be my girlfriend.

Alicia's version

I met Roshane on his first day at Sonia's Homestyle Cooking and Natural Juices. He seemed rather reserved at first, but, boy, was I wrong; he was such a jovial person! He became my best friend at work and would always tease me and tell me he wanted to go out, but I always took it for a joke.

But the day he made it official was one of the happiest days of my life. He is truly a blessing and the love of my life.

The proposal, as told by Roshane

I proposed to Alicia on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Times Square, Manhattan, New York. I was planning the proposal for months and so I thought why not do it in another country. We were walking the streets of Manhattan after dinner with friends and I was very nervous. We headed to Times Square which I thought was the perfect spot. While walking I pretended to trip and hurt my knee in the process. While Alicia assisted me, I presented her with the ring and popped the question. With tears streaming down her face she said 'Yes!'

The ceremony

Roshane, looking sharp in a tropical wool ivory shawl-collar tuxedo and black pants piped with satin finish from Spokes Apparel, anxiously awaited his bride. Nervous jitters quickly dissipated when, with Beyoncé's Love On Top heralding the arrival the bridal party, the groomsmen appeared. They were clad in blue tuxedos from Beautiful Brides and Mr Tux, white shirts and pink ties and accompanied the bridesmaids styled in pink infinity dresses up the aisle. The best man — distinguished by a burgundy tie — and maid of honour — styled in a burgundy infinity dress — followed. The ring bearer and the flower girl, scattering blush pink, ivory, gold and burgundy rose petals, were next.

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri announced the bride's arrival. Alicia wore an elegant white Maggie Sottero beaded lace fitted gown with illusion lace sleeves designed by Bliss. In her hands she held a bouquet of white hydrangea, blush pink roses and pin chamelaucium (also know as waxflower).

She was escorted up the aisle by her mother Sonia Thomas and stepfather James Thomas. Pastor Al Miller was the officiating minister.

The reception

The reception was held inside the Venetian Room of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel. The bridal party made their entrance to a medley of songs, followed by the newly-weds, who entered to Willy Paul and Alaine's I Do. The evening continued with the unveiling of the four-tiered fruitcake by Marcia Johnson and a hearty reception dinner catered by the hotel's award-winning food and beverage team.

Formalities included the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Freddie Jackson's All I'll Ever Ask, followed by a quick rehearsed dance to DJ Maphorisa's Midnight Starring featuring DJ Tira, Busiswa, and Moonchild Sanelly.

The honeymoon

The lovebirds honeymooned at Oyster Bay, Oyster Bay Peninsula, Coopers Pen, Falmouth.