Vows - A Love For Eternity

National Commerical Bank (NCB) Subject Matter Expert (SME) on the Wealth Management Project Terry-Ann Foster and Cayman Islands Ministry of Finance & Economic Development economist Ralston Henry tied the knot on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Borghinvilla, Discovery Bay, St Ann. Cupid's arrow hovered during an economics challenge. The solution was resolved and every other thereafter. Their union, Vows reckons, will be a great return on investment!

Their story

The two met in 2009 at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, where Terry-Ann was pursuing studies in Banking & Finance and Ralston his post-graduate in Economics. Terry-Ann and her friends had some challenges with economics and decided to find someone to help them. They were later introduced to Ralston, who was an economics undergrad tutor. Their friendship blossomed into love and the rest, as they say, is history.

The proposal, as told by Terry-Ann

Ralston proposed to me on my birthday, January 29, 2019, on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. We were in Fort Lauderdale for his brother's wedding, which was a couple days before mine. We all went out for dinner and after leaving the restaurant, he suggested a walk on the beach. Truth be told, it took quite a bit of persuasion because it was super-cold. While walking on the beach he decided to take some pictures and the next thing I knew he was on his knee. Naturally, I said, “Yes!”

The ceremony

The exchange of vows took place on the manicured lawns of Borghinvilla, where the theme was rustic romance. Jhunelle Stewart and Reneil Wong from Envision Décor & Events used shades of mint green and coral to decorate the area.

To the strains of Kolohe Kai's Heartstrings the bridesmaids made their way up the aisle dressed in mint green dresses, while the maid of honour wore coral. They were escorted by the groomsmen bedecked in hunter green suits with mint green bow ties.

It was an emotional moment for many as Diana Samuda escorted her daughter up the aisle to Brian Nhira's Til Death Do Us Part. Terry-Ann was stunning in a champagne princess tulle dress. Her bouquet of vegetables was made by her neighbour Hetty Davis.

Meanwhile, at the altar stood an expectant Ralston in a mint green suit. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Darian Harris.

The Reception

Under a tent of string/strobe lights stood an antique gold head table complemented by a titanium gold LED light glass cake table. The guest tables meanwhile were decked with ivory tablecloths and a combination of mint green and coral sequinned runners teamed with medium centrepieces and mini lanterns and votive lights.

The bridal party made their entrance to Marry You by Bruno Mars followed by the newly-weds, cheered on by their guests, who danced in to the music of another Bruno Mars selection, J ust The Way You Are.

The icing on the cake, so to speak, came when the resplendent bride with her Prince Charming opened the dance floor to I Wanna Grow Old With You by Westlife.

Post-formalities, guests enjoyed a sumptuous dinner by the bride's stepfather, Claude Hines, a chef at Willowdene High School, and witnessed the cutting of the Dahlia Lewis fruitcake.

DJ Callybud thereafter ensured the dance floor was never empty.

The honeymoon

The newly-weds enjoyed a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise that took in Mexico, Honduras, Belize and other countries.