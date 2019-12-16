Vows - Can't Help Falling In Love

A bus ride together after church followed by a lengthy conversation provided the initial spark that led to haulage operator Kamar Harris and bank teller Deandra Graham exchanging wedding vows on Sunday, November 17 at Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church. Vows shares their happily-ever-after.

“The proposal,” relates Deandra, “came four years after we started dating on November 3, 2018. Kamar made reservations at F&B Downtown for a family dinner. After the main course I was asked to sit on a chair after which a group of friends sang A Thousand Years by Christina Perri. Kamar then took my hands and professed his love for me, before asking me to turn around. This I did, only to see the words 'Will You Marry me' emblazoned on the T-shirts of my friends. Overcome with emotion I turned to look at Kamar, who was down on one knee. It took me several minutes to compose myself and to actually say 'Yes!!'

Here comes the bride...

Fun fact: The wedding got off to a late start not because of the bride but the groomsmen who had to journey in from St Thomas.

Deandra's arrival, however, in a light gold Maggie Sottero bridal ball gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique, and flanked by her parents, was worth the wait. Plus, the surprise for her waiting bridegroom. “I decided that I was going to sing Can't Help Falling in Love on my way up to him just like in the movie Crazy, Rich Asians,” she shared . This she pulled off perfectly!

Pastor Adrian Johnson, who officiates at the Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church, handled the proceedings.

The Reception

Celebrations continued at Boone Hall Oasis, Stony Hill, where Kenisha O'Connor of Cattleya Décor enhanced the rustic garden setting with pops of navy blue, blush pink and gold undertones.

Close friend John Bryan guided the formalities, which included 'The Shoe Game' where the MC put the couple on the spot when he posed the question 'Were you in a burning building with your significant other and only one of you could be saved who would you choose? After much consideration and laughter from those in attendance the newly-weds both chose to save each other.

The toasts were at once emotional and inspirational but most of all jovial. In fact, the toast from the bride's aunt to the “strong, healthy-body man dem (the groomsmen)” was the most hilarious of them all.

The cutting of the three-tiered Patagaye Scott wedding cake, followed by the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Major's This Is Why I Love You brought the formalities to a close and afforded the newly-weds the opportunity to mingle and take photos with their guests ahead of partying, which was made all too easy thanks to turntablist Gawin Bernard.

The honeymoon followed at Jewel Runaway Bay Beach and Golf Resort.