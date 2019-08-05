Vows - Finally Found Love

Fate determined that Hubo Limburg United basketball team player Wen Boss Mukubu and Elena Bonacini, sales assistant at Pronovias, were destined for each other. It might have taken a decade for their happily-ever-after: the two were introduced through a mutual friend, lost contact and literally fell into each other's arms at a party in March 2014. Three years later came the proposal at Elena's favourite restaurant, Nobu Miami, where in the presence of immediate family, she said, 'Yes!'

Here Comes The Bride...

On Friday, June 21 at Borghinvilla, Discovery Bay, Wen Boss and Elena said their I do's in a gold and white setting executed by Jennifer Borgh and her team at Borghinvilla that featured white hydrangeas, white roses and foliage cascading from the draped ceremony gazebo.

The arrival of the fashion-forward groom on the arm of his mother, Suzy Tuluka, as well as members of the bridal party, signalled the start of the proceedings. Dadju's Reine announced the bride's regal arrival. Elena was picture-perfect in a gorgeous crêpe off-white V-neck embroidered mermaid gown from Pronovias, in Brussels. Her bouquet of white hydrangeas, white roses, ruskus and Areca palms was held together with a white ribbon .

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Courtney Walters.

The reception...

…was held under a white draped tent on the cliffside at Borghinvilla, with gold and white once again the dominant hues. Vases of white hydrangeas, white roses and areca palms stood on gold beaded trays. The bridal party made their entrance to Damian Marley's Welcome To Jamrock, followed by the newly weds to Khalid's Better.

Post-formalities, guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course meal by resident chef Francis and witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered red velvet cake by Joy of Food.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor to Miguel's Adorn. Guests, thereafter, joined them partying into the night to the sounds of the Borghinvilla deejay.

The honeymoon segued into a glorious Jamaican vacation.