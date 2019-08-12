Vows - Forever I Do

Who knew that Cupid's arrow was directed at Edgar Supermarket and Wholesale store clerk Charlene Treasure and waiter Tajay Robb when they were introduced by his sister at Charlene's workplace? And that three years after their initial encounter, they would be husband and wife? Vows takes you to the altar...

Here comes the bride

The ceremony commenced with the bridesmaids making their way up the aisle to Willy Paul's I Do featuring Alaine. They were dressed in royal blue, one-shoulder fitted dresses and were escorted by the groomsmen clad in royal blue suits from L2KFashions, Ocho Rios.

The Bridal Chorus signalled Charlene's arrival. She wore a classic white lace appliqué gown from David's Bridal and was escorted up the aisle by her father Joslyn Williams. Eagerly awaiting her arrival at the altar in a L2KFashions royal blue suit with white and gold accessories was her bridegroom.

The reception

Master of Ceremonies Jermaine Johnson welcomed members of the bridal party who danced their way in to Willy Paul's I Do featuring Alaine. The newly-weds entered to Christina Perri's A Thousand Years.

Guests enjoyed an appetising meal catered by Holiday Haven Hotel ahead of formalities that included the unveiling of the cake by the mothers of the newly-weds; the official cutting of the cake, a white two-tiered fruitcake with royal blue and gold accents by Kadian Fraser-Ricketts, DWEPP; the newlywed game; various toasts to the newly-weds and their parents; and the tossing of the bouquet.

Further highlights were the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

The honeymoon was spent at the Holiday Haven Hotel.