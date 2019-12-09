Vows - God's Plan

Seems God had a plan for registered dental hygienist and clinical instructor Julene Anecia Allen and Phillip Jorge Henry, IT project manager! All came to fruition on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Gardens of the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

God's Plan

Phillip, in search of a good wife, did what most scripture-abiding men would. He fasted and prayed. Indeed, on Christmas Eve 2011 his future wife was actually revealed to him in a dream. He had no idea, however, who the beautiful woman was. The Lord moves in mysterious ways, however, and unbeknownest to Phillip and Julene, God had been speaking to Phillip's cousin, who attends the same church as Julene, about making the connection for several years. The notion was dismissed by Julene as Phillip lived in the United Kingdom.

Imagine the shock when Phillip saw her photo on social media in 2018! She was the woman in his dream all those years ago. In fact, their initial conversation lasted over four hours. Truth be told, a relationship was not uppermost in their minds but they knew right there and then that they were destined to be in each other's lives in whatever capacity the Lord saw fit. After months of marathon phone conversations, it became clear to them that they were meant to be life partners and their friendship grew into a love that neither of them could deny or fully comprehend. Phillip cancelled his trip to Asia and flew instead to Jamaica where he met Julene in person for the first time. After a romantic candle-lit dinner at Strawberry Hill for their first date, they knew they were meant for each other and immediately shared the good news with close family and friends.

The proposal

Like everything else ordained in their lives the proposal came on December 24, 2018, exactly seven years to the day when Julene was revealed to Phillip in the dream. He had scoured the length and breadth of Jamaica to find the most romantic place to propose. He settled on a private dinner at the mouth of a cave overlooking the Caribbean Sea at the Caves Hotel in Negril.

Julene, though hesitant about the idea of travelling to Negril on Christmas Eve just for dinner, agreed to go. What was thought to be an early Christmas present turned out to be a proposal more amazing than she could have ever imagined, as she turned around to find Phillip on his knees pouring his heart out and asking for her hand in marriage. She of course accepted.

The wedding day

With God as their guest of honour it seemed only fitting that there be a choir too, as both sang on their respective church choirs. Every aspect of the ceremony was given over to the will of God, who carefully orchestrated every programme item. Phillip's love of classical music and Julene's love of dance were seamlessly incorporated. From the selection of songs, both classical and contemporary gospel music, to the stringed quartet (The Ensemble – a Jamaican string quartet), the jazz band and the dance selection, the programme was crafted to truly reflect their passions and gifts.

Known individually and together as people of distinction there was no surprise that the décor, an impressive fusion of white, gold and blush accents, with elegant floral arrangements that incorporated hydrangeas, soft blush roses accentuated by delicate Gypsophilas, reflected class and elegance.

This was all made possible by wedding planner Waynette Johnson of WJ Services and Heavenly Events and Decor.

Here Comes The Bride

Angelic in a soft white tiered organza T-Back ball gown wedding dress from Vera Wang's White Collection, and clutching blush red roses, Julene made her way up the aisle to the strains of The One He Kept For Me by Maurette Brown Clarke. Her bridegroom's sartorial choice was a bespoke Sartoria Rossi wedding suit, handmade in Italy.

Guided by Bishop Herro V Blair the couple exchanged their wedding vows.

The most poignant aspect of the wedding, according to the newly-weds was their chosen unity ceremony, as it speaks to how they view their union. After considering the various options for such a ceremony, they both agreed that the washing of each other's feet, for them, would symbolise the purpose of their union, which is, whatever they do throughout their married life is to be done in service of each other, and to the honour and glory of God.

The Reception

From the Gardens of the Jamaica Pegasus guests made their way inside to the Top of the World, where they enjoyed cocktails ahead of the formal reception that took place in the beautiful, candle-lit reception hall with a uber-fab bride and groom table framed by a gold and white tufted high-back accent chair offering a majestic focal point for the guests. Guests were entertained by contemporary dancer Giselle Palmer, who choreographed a beautiful piece to Till Death Do Us Part by Brian Nhira. A live jazz band accompanied by soloist Catiecia Smith provided music as guests relished award-winning fare from the hotel's culinary team led by Executive Chef Mark Cole.

Alysia Moulton-White, the affair's compère, handled the affair with her usual charm and wit. The formalities included speeches to the bride, groom, their parents and members of the bridal party that were heartfelt and at times tear-jerking, the cutting of the cake by Jodi-Anne Paul of JodiCakes, and an unusual throwing of the bouquet. The bouquet was chained and locked in a glass case which was opened by the single lady who drew the correct key from a bag. After removing the garter from the bride's leg blindfolded, the groom threw the garter to the eligible bachelors standing behind.

There was more as the groom sang Ed Sheeran's Perfect to his bride who joined in at the chorus before they fall into each other's arms for a romantic slow dance which they soon switched up with Toast by Koffee.

DJ Supa took over and very quickly had the bride and groom and guests dancing up a storm.

The couple spent two beautiful nights at the Liguanea Suite of the Jamaica Pegasus. A honeymoon is scheduled later for the Maldives.