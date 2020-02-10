Vows - Here & Now

When Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Appraiser Rachel Chang attended a Thanksgiving party hosted by Andre Senior Realty LLC realtor a decade ago, fellowship, camaraderie and copious slices of turkey were uppermost in her mind. Indeed, his too, until their eyes made four. "Call it love at first sight," she shared with Vows.. "but we've not left each other's side since that moment!" she added.

Their commitment was finalised when Andre surprised her on her birthday, October 4, 2018 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida with a marriage proposal.

"I was crying from happiness and of course I said Yes!..."

Jamaica, here we come...

Laughing Waters, St Ann, proved the perfect venue and the rest was left to wedding planner par excellence Melanie Miller.

And so in the picturesque powdery white sand setting complete with cascading waterfalls Rachel and Andre in the presence of close family and friends and guided by officiant Stephen Henriques were pronounced husband and wife.

Now That We've Found Love...

The reception continued at Laughing Waters and was as exquisite an experience for the newly-weds as it was for their guests. The wedding party entered to Third World anthem Now That We Found Love after which Rachel and Andre danced their way in to Cameo's Candy.

MC Kenny Cahill kept the formalities at a comfortable pace as he artfully balanced humour with solemnity. Memorable moments included the newly-weds' joint task of cutting the spectacular five-tiered Selena Wong cake; the toast to the couple raised by the groom's 11-year-old daughter Victoria, who expressed delight at the union. "I'm happy that my father has found someone whom he really loves and who loves him back". The bride's father Victor Chang expressed his love and support for the newly-weds via the Luther Vandross romantic ballad Here & Now, sung by the bride's cousins who flew in from Canada.

Dinner, catered by Caribbean Pantry Catering & Events and Sharkies Seafood Restaurant, followed.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor to Tony Terry's With You before Rachel was joined by her sisters and father for the father-daughter-sisters dance to Bette Midler's Wind Beneath My Wings, followed by mother-son-father dance. This was followed by a surprise performance from American artiste Robert 'RL' Huggar of the group Next. Guests, thereafter, joined the couple on the dance floor where they partied into the night to the sounds of DJ Ryan from Miami.

The honeymoon

... continued in Jamaica where they were feted by family and friends in Jamaica. Bora Bora is slated for their one-year anniversary!