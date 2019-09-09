Vows - I Found Love

Who knew that Cupid's bow would have been directed at Machel Edwards, registered nurse, Mandeville Regional Hospital, and Patrick Lewis, real estate broker? And that 11 years after their initial encounter at Fridays Night Club (now Zeus) in Mandeville, they would be at The Palms of Rosehall, Jewels Grande Montego Bay exchanging wedding vows? Vows recounts the unfolding of their romance.

The proposal, as told by Machel

Eleven years after being each other's best friend, confidant and lover Patrick decided to propose to me. It was on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2018 in Port Royal. We were out celebrating on the Loose Cannon tours which departs from the Grand Port Royal Hotel in Port Royal, formerly the Morgan's Harbour Hotel. While out in the water having fun at Maiden Cay where the boat stopped for parons to swim, I heard the selector call my name and say he had a special song request for me. Tarrus Riley's She's Royal began to play and when I turned around I saw Patrick with a ring in his hand. He then said, “Please say yes! Say yes! I was shocked because I had no idea. Ignoring the screams of everyone on teh boat around,I of course said, “Yes!”

I now pronounce you...

On Saturday, June 8 on the lawns overlooking the Caribbean Sea at The Palms of Rosehall, Jewels Grande Montego Bay, Machel and Patrick said their I do's.

Patrick wore an ivory suit with a white tie while the groomsmen wore ivory pants and jackets with gold vests and gold and white ties. The bridesmaids meanwhile wore ivory and gold laced crop tops with ankle-length chiffon skirts and silver headpieces.

Clutching a bouquet of orchids, hydrangeas, and roses, Machel entered to BeBe & CeCe Winans' I Found Love. She was a breathtaking vision in a custom-made Kayture Stylings gown featuring clear rhinestones to the waist with an ivory satin flared fishtail.

The nuptials, which included a sand ceremony to symbolise unity, were officiated by Reverend Damion Austin.

Formalities out of the way, Patrick left the altar lifting his bride, Machel, to Natalie Cole's This Will Be An Everlasting Love.

The reception…

…was held under a white draped tent on the lawns at Jewels Grande Montego Bay. Patrice Dehaney and her team at Luxe Event Design used gold, ivory and white accents to enhance the space.

The bridal party made their entrance to Willy Paul's I Do featuring Alaine, followed by the newly weds to Beyoncé's Baby Boy featuring Sean Paul. later, guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course meal and witnessed the cutting of the three-tiered ivory and gold vanilla raspberry cake by Leanne Cooke.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor to Luther Vandross's Here and Now and Beyoncé's Crazy In Love featuring Jay-Z. Guests, thereafter, joined them and partied into the night.

The honeymoon

The couple spent their honeymoon in Cancún, Mexico.