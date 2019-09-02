Vows - I Love You

Toronto District School Board teacher Sam Katsuras and Canada Life Financial Executive Assistant Lianne Wright are still basking in the aftermath of their nuptials that took place on Sunday, July 7, at Borghinvilla, Discovery Bay, witnessed by 80 guests.

How they met

The two met on February 20, 2011 at Greektown on The Danforth (Toronto) where Lianne was out with friends. While on the dance floor she noticed Sam looking at her. He eventually approached her and said, “Hi, I'm not sure if anyone has every told you this, but you are very beautiful. My name is Sam. And yours?” Lianne was taken aback, but remembered smiling. His exit was, however, as swift as his intro. “It was very nice meeting you,” he said before walking away. Lianne continued dancing. Soon after she was approached by a young lady who, too, complimented her on her dancing, and added, “You have to teach me!” Lianne joked, saying, “This can't be taught, you have to be born with it, I'm Jamaican.” This not only sparked a conversation about Jamaica but piqued the interest of two other girls who joined in. In the midst of the exchange, Sam, who clearly was known by the ladies, handed them all drinks. The ladies in turn, one being Sam's sister, introduced Lianne to him. Cupid's arrow was hovering and by the end of the evening Lianne Wright's number was saved in Sam's phone as “Lianne Jamaica” whilst his, as “Random Dude” was stored in hers. They started texting that night, went on their first date one week later and have been inseparable ever since. The proposal came on August 28, 2017 in Athens, Greece.

Here comes the bride...

Witnessed by immediate family members and friends, the couple exchanged vows, guided by Reverend Courtney Walters, on the cliff at Borghinvilla, where Jennifer Borgh and her team employed shades of gold and white to enhance the area, and driftwood adorned with white dendrobium orchids and white roses to line the top of the gazebo.

Sam was handsome in a Ted Baker textured blue wool suit and purple tie as he stood awaiting the bride's arrival.

Clutching a bouquet of white roses, dendrobium orchids and gold sprayed ruscus, Lianne made her entrance to Jean-François Paillard-Pachelbel's Canon & Gigue in D Major escorted by her son John and her parents, Pamela deLisser and Bert Wright.

She looked lovely in a white Alyne Camila satin ball gown by Canadian designer Rita Vinieris from Kleinfelds, Toronto, Ontario. Reverend Courtney Walters, who officiated the ceremony, would later have the honour of declaring the couple husband and wife. Rings exchanged, Lianne and Sam made their exit to American Authors' Best Day Of My Life.

The reception

At Borghinvilla white reception tables were placed around gold manzanita trees with hanging gems and white orchids. Pepper lights were strung across the head table which dazzled in the sunset. The head table was mounted on a white stage with lanterns, flowers and the couple's surname. The wedding party entered to Shal Marshall's Splinters.

The evening continued with the unveiling of the three-tiered fruitcake from Joy of Foods, and a hearty reception dinner catered by Chef Robbie Joseph from Robbie Joseph Catering. Further highlights included the couple's first dance to a Greek song, S'Agapo (meaning I Love You) by Alkistis Protopsalti and Antonis Remos, after which guests danced the night away to Greek and Jamaican music from reggae tech DJ Kevan.

The honeymoon

The couple will be travelling to Greece, where it all started.