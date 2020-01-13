Vows - Journey To Love Love

Sunday, December 8, 2019 was the day chosen by ND Communications CEO Nicolette Dewar and Turnkey Retail Solutions Limited CEO Martin Armstrong to exchange vows on the lawns of Richmond Estate, St Ann, after seven years of courtship.

How they met

Nicolette and Martin met in 2012 through a mutal friend. A lunch date at Pushpa's Indian Restaurant would follow but Nicolette saw it as nothing more than a shared meal. The frequent calls that followed, however, begged to differ.

It was soca season so Martin invited Nicolette to a cooler party. Even though not a soca lover she went; by the end of the party she was a convert.

The two officially started dating right after and he introduced her to his aunt, Gloria Bethelmy, and his son, Zachery. Their realationship blossomed into love and in August 2013, Nicolette gave birth to their son Khaleel.

There was no proposal. The two simply got on with raising their children and building their respective companies. Their commitment, however, led them to plan for their big day.

Let the planning begin!

December was the month chosen by the couple as they wanted their union to be special for the family. Being vegans, Stush in the Bush with its award-winning vegan fare and exquisite ambiance in the lush hills of Free Hill, St Ann, was a no-brainer.

Here comes the bride

Surrounded by family and friends, Nicolette and Martin were about to embark on the most important journey of their lives. The processional began as the bridesmaids, who wore forest green dresses, were escorted up the aisle to Brian McKnight's Everything by the groomsmen.

To the strains of Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely, played by saxophonist Barbara Brandford-Witter, Nicolette made her way up the aisle escorted by her parents, Richard and Janice Dewar. She was picture-perfect in a white Sophia Tolli lace spaghetti- strap mermaid gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique. Trying his best to stave off tears, Martin held Nicolette's hand tightly as she joined him at the altar. Reverend Dave Hazle presided over the ceremony.

The reception

... moved from the lawns of Richmond Estate to Free Hill, St Ann, home of Stush in the Bush, where principals Lisa and Chris Binns along with Jodi-Ann McDonald of Jam Decor Rental incorporated the wedding's forest green and blue theme into the space, creating a garden-chic atmosphere.

The wedding party entered, after which Nicolette and Martin danced their way in to Hello by Kes. Guests enjoyed a touch of love in their meals, savouring a menu prepared by Stush in the Bush.

Emcee Adrian Stephens handled his duties with aplomb, ensuring that a good time was had by all.

A later date is planned for the honeymoon.