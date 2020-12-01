Say 'I Do' To Brunch!

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Brunch weddings.

Under normal circumstances many couples and industry professionals would be gearing up for a busy season of weddings and parties. But, 2020 has been far from your typical year.

Typically, most weddings would start in the afternoon, followed by an hour or two of photos ahead of the formalities of a reception, and then celebrations until the wee hours of the next morning. With lockdowns and curfews however now part of our daily schedule, little wonder that brunch weddings are making a comeback. It's the perfect solution to maximise your big day. So, get your mimosas ready and prepare for sun-kissed wedding experiences.

With this trend, location is everything! Pick a beautiful outdoor spot that has a lush garden, city or ocean view, and let your surroundings do the talking. There's more:

A brunch wedding lends itself to a smaller and sometimes shorter wedding event. Perfect for couples that prefer a more low-key experience.

There will likely be a fair amount of cost savings. Why? Most brunch menus are cheaper than dinner menus. Your liquor costs will be significantly less as guests tend to drink less during the day/early afternoon.

Since you'll probably choose a location that allows the natural landscape to be the highlight, then less décor will be necessary. You won't need to rent lighting or dozens of candles. This means even more cost savings!

Also, your photos and video will look great and fresh with the perfect daytime sun!

Another bonus is that your guests who are travelling from out of the general vicinity of the wedding might not need to book a hotel for an overnight stay.

Here are some other factors to consider when thinking of having a brunch:

You will definitely need to have your vendors working late the night before and the morning preparations will be very early! That also goes for you; think: Hair and make-up. You and your wedding party better be morning people! Early to bed, early to rise.

A daytime wedding, if held outdoors, means much warmer weather. Consider creating shaded areas and adding cooling units.

Brunch weddings will impact the food choices, perhaps more than you think. Brunch allows you to be a lot more fun and playful with your menu. Think pancakes, waffles, and stuffed fried dumplings, mac & cheese...no matter what your favourite meal this is, I'm sure it will work with your brunch menu. Brunches are delicious and budget-friendly.

Beverages can be easier to manage; some choices include a mimosa, Champagne, beer and wine. Think about a juice bar to include a variety of healthy local favourites or smoothies for your guests to sample! Forget the soup...add a hot beverage bar with coffee-based beverages and teas. I promise you this will be a hit.

Your décor

The décor for your brunch wedding is generally a little more casual than an evening wedding but should complement the wedding vibe. If you are changing from an originally planned evening wedding, it's important to rethink your colour schemes and flower choices. Consider the ways décor details can reflect the theme.

Top tips:

Though brunch weddings are best for couples who are more laid-back and aren't (or know their guests aren't) big party people, this does not mean the brunch has to be boring. It's a celebration, so have some fun.

Don't be unreasonable with the time. Schedule your wedding ceremony wedding no earlier than 10:00 am so you and your guests don't have to wake up way too early to get dressed and ready. The best time frame for your brunch reception is from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Can't you just imagine it? A lovely day, a tent outside with delicious food, surrounded by the perfect natural ambience. Above everything else, make sure to embrace your brunch reception and create lasting memories for years to come.