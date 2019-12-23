Vows - Sealed in Love

It could be said that Samantha Eaton, King Pepper Products Limited director and administrator, and Jamaica Defence Force officer Lance Corporal Javier Charlton chipped around the Ring Road at UWI Carnival and into each other's arms. Although a six-month separation would test their commitment to each other, the two passed it with flying colours and tied the knot four years later at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Falmouth, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Vows takes you inside the Tai Flora Luxe-designed endroit.

I now pronounce you...

Family and friends filled the pews of St Joseph's Catholic Church, Falmouth, to witness Samantha and Javier tie the knot. Javier stood dapper in a three-piece Carlton Brown navy blue suit with black lapels as he awaited his bride. Samantha entered the church to Beauty Marks by Ciara. She was picture perfect in an ivory Maggie Sottero ball gown from Bliss Bridal. Bishop Burchell McPherson officiated the ceremony.

The reception

Family, friends and the bridal party converged at Chukka Good Hope Adventure Park & Falls, Trelawny, where the rustic glam theme continued. The area was decorated with shades of burgundy, navy blue, and rose pink. The bridal party entered to a medley of songs, after which Samantha and Javier danced their way in to the I Don't Care remix by Chronixx, Koffee and Ed Sheeran.

The evening continued under the guidance of MC Rev Pastor Gareth Irvine with speeches from family and friends; the unveiling of the three-tiered naked vanilla cake with strawberry cream filling from Leanne's Sweet Tooth, ahead of a hearty dinner catered by the Robert Joseph-led team at Bellefield Great House.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor ahead of sharing the moment with their respective parents.

DJ Pinchaz thereafter ensured the dance floor was never empty.

The honeymoon

The couple honeymooned at Royalton Negril Resort & Spa.