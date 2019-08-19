Vows - Sealed in Love

What started off as a school romance, 14 years ago at Manchester High School, matured into a declaration of love on Saturday, June 29 when Kimrian Bailey, medical billing officer, University Hospital of the West Indies, wed Carlton Haynes, land surveyor and project manager, Ches Consultants, at The Vintage Gardens, St Catherine.

I now pronounce you...

Escorted by her father Garnett Bailey to Calum Scott's You Are The Reason Kimrian was picture-perfect, in a white princess-themed ball gown from Bliss Bridal. Waiting patiently at the altar was her bridegroom, dressed in JoS A Bank Clothiers black suiting. The couple was wed by Pastor Patrick Coke.

Let the celebration begin...

Meghan Trainor's Dear Future Husband signalled the arrival of members of the bridal party, while Danza Kuduro's Don Omar featuring Lucenzo announced Mr & Mrs Carlton Haynes.

Handling the formalities was Rising Star 2006 runner-up Nickeisha Barnes, who invited the newly-weds to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's Perfect Duet featuring Beyoncé.

Dinner courtesy of the groom's brother, Richard Pitter, and his team followed, ahead of heartfelt speeches, the unveiling and cutting of the three-tiered fruitcake and post-reception celebrations.

The honeymoon

The couple honeymooned in Cancún, Mexico.