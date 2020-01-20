Vows - Signed, Sealed, Delivered

On Saturday, January 4, the sun set spectacularly on a glistening four-year romance between Nails by Alese nail technician Lesley-Ann Robinson and Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club front office supervisor Norman Hamilton, culminating in wedding vows that sealed their love for each other in the presence of God, their parents, relatives and friends at Grand Port Royal Hotel Marina & Spa.

Lesley-Ann met Norman nine years ago through her sister, Krystal Robinson, while attending the University of Technology Jamaica. But their dating story would not begin until 2015.

The proposal, as told by Norman

I proposed to Lesley-Ann at the Spanish Court Hotel on February 1, 2019. I waited until we were settled in and had ordered room service, showered, etc. In fact, I hid the ring under her pillow whilst she was in the shower. Come time for bed, she pulled back the sheets and started to fix the pillows, which was when she saw the ring and I asked her to marry me. Thankfully she said, “Yes!”

I now pronounce you...

The exchange of vows took place on the shores of Grand Port Royal Hotel Marina & Spa where Kara Anderson and her team from Petals and Promises used shades of dusty blue, cranberry and hints of gold to enhance the area.

Pachelbel's Canon in D signalled the start of the procession with the bridesmaids dressed in dusty blue Grecian-style gowns, escorted by groomsmen in grey suits with burgundy accents from Spencer's Tailoring.

At the altar stood Norman, wearing a burgundy Express suit.

To the timeless strains of Maurette Brown Clark's The One He Kept For Me, Lesley-Ann made her way up the aisle and to her bridegroom, escorted by her father Rufus Robinson. She was a beautiful sight in a Maggie Sottero Tuscany gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique, and clutched a bouquet of red and white roses.

The wedding was officiated by Bishop Errol Rhule and the Reverend Roslyn Burton. Declared husband and wife the newly-weds recessed to the lyrics of Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours.

The Reception

The dusty blue, cranberry and hints of gold theme continued on the harbour at Grand Port Royal Hotel Marina and Spa.

The bridal party danced their way in to Kerwin Du Bois's Circles, and were soon followed by the newly-weds who made their entrance to Erphaan Alves's Overdue.

This was followed by the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Barbra Streisand's I Finally Found Someone featuring Bryan Adams, in addition to Buju Banton's Make My Day. Guests enjoyed a three-course meal and witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered coconut and vanilla cake by Sweet Mischief Jamaica.

The newly-weds and their guests subsequently danced the night away to the soundscape of DJ Denvo.

Honeymoon

The lovebirds honeymooned at Secrets St James.