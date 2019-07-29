Vows - Summer 2019 Bridal Trend Forecast
Girls' Night Out got a special bridal update as the Bliss Bridal Boutique team hosted its inaugural Brides' Night Out (BNO) event inside the Grand Jamaica Suite at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Sunday, July 14. Patrons had an up-close-and-personal interaction with event planners, photographers, and other vendors involved in planning weddings. Vows went for the affair but stayed for the bridal fashion showcase with designs from Spokes Apparel and Bliss Bridal Boutique. There was even resort wear – perhaps, intended for “the honeymoon” — from FLIRT Boutique and One Eleven Moda.
Spokes Apparel founder Dexter Huxtable presented his spring/summer capsule with a menswear portion that featured dapper gents in unconventional suits that were brought to life with quirky details and accessories, from pink chequered plaid to ivy green colour-blocking options. “My inspiration is always, just keeping things classic,” Huxtable told Vows. “…Down to the very detail of a button, I ensure all pieces can be worn the next season and other seasons to come.”
Huxtable expresses his whimsy with colours, instead of traditional greys and blacks, as he believes grooms today are not the grooms of yesterday, and that weddings are no longer simply brides' enclaves, as both parties are completely involved in the look and feel of their special day.
The main event happened thereafter. Brides, fiancées, and other models appeared in beautiful variations of white dresses and gowns all available in the Bliss Bridal Boutique showroom. This was curated by CEO Sara Stanford. Stanford got über excited when talking about weddings, but coyly admitted, “The dress is the best part.” She later added, “When brides come to the trunk shows they are zeroed in on 'the' dress.”
On show were dresses from internationally acclaimed designers such as Maggie Sottero, Justin Alexander, Sophia Tolli, and Allure Bridal, all simply breathtaking. Vows presents a 2019 bridal fashion forecast.
