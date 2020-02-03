Vows - Love At First Sight

Klesing Industrial Supplies Limited co-principals Donovan McKenzie and Zarna Newland tied the knot on Saturday, January 4 at Drax Hall Estate, St Ann. Theirs is a magical story that makes you believe in love at first sight and Happily-Ever-After...

“Our journey,” shares Zarna, “began in October 2005 at Dover Raceway.

“He took a picture of me without my knowledge simply because he thought I was beautiful.

“Our paths crossed a month later during a visit to my cousin Garcia's office which was coincidentally located at the same plaza where Donovan worked. So, I'm climbing the stairs and I hear the words: 'Heaven must be on holiday'. We were both headed into my cousin's office!”

Cupid's arrow was definitely hovering. Little surprise that after he left he called her cousin and implored that she put in a good word and have Zarna pass by his office before leaving. Zarna obliged.

“He was uploading pictures from the Dover Race on his computer when I stepped in. I asked him if he was into racing. He said he was not but had attended the last race meet and had taken a photo of a 'nice, slim, girl'. I told him that I was there too. When the picture was finished uploading and he showed me, I realised that the 'nice, slim, girl' was me.”

Their mutual attraction soon turned to unconditional love. The union produced two beautiful children and an engagement ring.

Here comes the bride

The exchange of vows took place on the lawns at Drax Hall Estate. At the altar stood Donovan, smart in black pants and white jacket with black lapel from Beautiful Brides and Mr Tux.

To the strains of Christina Perri's A Thousand Years on the keyboards by the couple's son, Dante McKenzie, and violinist Michael Wilson, Zarna, beautiful in a Bliss Bridal Boutique gown and clutching a bouquet of lavender, yellow and light blue roses with baby's breath, made her way to her bridegroom. She was escorted by her father Douglas Newland.

The proceedings were officiated by Pastor Donald Peart.

The reception

Celebrations continued inside the banquet hall of Bettino's Italian Restaurant. The wedding party entered to Chris Brown's Forever. This was followed by the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Starship's Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now. Post-formalities, guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal and witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered red velvet and fruitcake by Sweet Mischief Ja.

One of the highlights of the wedding reception was the toast to the bride and groom by entrepreneur Odetta Rockhead-Kerr — “ It's the kind of love that you respect. It's the kind of love that you aspire towards. The kind of love you tell your friends about when you are looking for a good example to give them hope, that there are still good men and women out there. It's the kind of love that you envy, not badmind. It's a respectful love, a loyal love. It's a supportive love. It's a ' I have your back' kind of love and the love that was destined from God almighty.”

The newly-weds and their guests then partied to the tunes of DJ Audley.

The honeymoon

The newly-weds will be celebrating their honeymoon later this year in Tokyo, Japan at the Summer Olympics.