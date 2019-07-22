Vows - Yours Forever

Mandeville Regional Hospital medical doctor Tiffany Fagan and Javone Carpenter, project manager, Central Machine Diagnostic Limited, met while third- and fourth-form students, respectively, at Manchester High School. Their individual career goals pulled them in different directions, including a two-year separation. Love was firmly on the cards, however, plus a resolve to make their relationship work.

The proposal came on December 2, 2017 at Tiffany's favourite spot, Jake's at Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth. Javone was so nervous that, not only did he forget his speech but also to record it. Thankfully, he remembered the words that mattered: Will you marry me? And Tiffany saying 'Yes'.

There would be no looking back! Not until they flashed perfect smiles, that is, on October 6, 2018 as Reverend William Newman pronounced them husband and wife.

The ceremony

With Ed Sheeran's Perfect playing in the background, the bridesmaids made their way up the aisle of the Moorlands Estate clubhouse, Mandeville. They made pretty pictures in purple floor-length dresses and were escorted by comely groomsmen in black and grey complete with bow ties.

The suave bridegroom eagerly awaited his love. She made her entrance to Major's Why I Love You, escorted by her father Valentine Fagan, and was lovely in a white sweetheart-neckline gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique.

The wedding ceremony included a sand ceremony to symbolise the joining of the couple's families and was officiated by Reverend William Newman

The reception...

... continued inside the Moorlands Estate clubhouse where Patrice Nephew from Events Down Pat used shades of purple and silver elements, with hints of white, to enhance the space.

The bridal party's dramatic entrance to Vybz Kartel's Electric signalled the beginning of the reception festivities. This paved the way for the newly-weds who made theirs to Shaggy's That Love featuring Alkaline. Master of ceremonies Mical Forsythe invited guests to be seated as the couple took to the floor for their first dance as husband and wife to a mash-up of songs that included Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur, Bruno Mars's Finesse featuring Cardi B, and Erphaan Alves's Overdue.

Formalities continued with the cutting of the three-tiered vanilla cake by Bethia Palmer of Iris Griffith Cakes and the partaking of a scrumptious three-course meal catered by Marcia Charlebois. The newly-weds and their guests danced until the wee hours of the morning to tunes spun by Marvin “DJ Raskal” Plummer.

The honeymoom

Tiffany and Javone spent their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic.