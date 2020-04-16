Keep it clean!

MORELAND HILL - WestmorelandThe Westmoreland Municipal Corporation is to launch an investigation into allegations that water trucked to residents in several communities in the parish in the wake of COVID-19 is contaminated.

“This is the first time I am hearing about this. I am going to investigate it immediately,” Bertel Moore, the chairman of the Westmoreland Muncipial Corporation told the Jamaica Observer West when asked about the allegation.



As part of efforts to stem the spread of the deady novel coronavirus, the municipality and other stakeholders, have been trucking water to several communities in the parish which are without piped water.



Recently, the corporation delivered two truckloads of water to the community of Moreland Hill in the parish, but the area residents complained that the water was muddy.



“The water dirty; our concern is, if the water source is tested,” said Hepburn Hope, a resident of the community.



“We have residents who say if the water is not coming from NWC [National Water Commission], they do not want it, because they are not sure that the water that is being trucked to us is sterilised, and where they are getting the water from.”

Moore, who is also mayor of Savanna-la-Mar and People's National Party (PNP) councillor for several communities that have been receiving trucked water, stressed that the delivery trucks should be certified.

“ …If the trucks are not certified, we do not use them… I would want to know which truck is picking up dirty water and delivering to the residents. So, I am going to investigate immediately,” he emphasised.



Chief Public Health Inspector for Westmoreland, Steve Morris, noted that there are two approved loading bays in the parish - Bulstrode and Petersfield.

The parish council [municipal corporation] has this policy where the truck drivers must submit a receipt from the loading bay before they are paid for their service, and residents can request proof of where the water is trucked from, by also requesting these receipts, which will have the name of the loading bays,” Morris told the Observer West.



In recent weeks, there have been an increase in the consumption of water in households due to the closure of schools and many business places, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.



While the residents applaud the efforts of the municipality in undertaking the delivery of water, they want to ensure that the commodity is potable.

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, who expressed concern for the well-being of the residents, pointed out that “not all residents can afford to purchase a bottle of drinking water”.



“ Boiling the water or purchasing extra bleach is also an added expense for them to take on, especially at this time. Most of them are low-income earners, the constituency is filled with farmers, students, and labourers,” Wilson noted.

He stated that he holds the same belief as some residents, that the truck delivering water might not have been sterilised, adding that it could be part of the reason the water is cloudy.



“Now, if we are going to be delivering water to people at this time in this corona[viris] crisis, we have to deliver potable water,” he stressed.

Morris said the National Water Commission, who operates the loading bays, is responsible for the sterilisation of the trucks ever four months.

“When this is done, they [truck operators] receive a certificate that is checked by health officials and the police, if the trucks are stopped. Residents can also request to see this certificate as proof that the truck was sterilised,” he explained.



Morris told the Observer West, however, that his department has received no reports concerning poor quality of water being supplied to residents, as he urged residents to submit their complaints.



He noted that the municipality has had, in the past, “some issues” with private truckers who were not taking water from the prescribed loading bays. Educational sessions, he said, were later held with the truck operators in a bid to have them comply with health requirements.



In the meantime, the chief public health inspector is urging residents who receive trucked water to treat it before use.



“In these times when potable water is required to help with the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, residents in these communities must boil their water or use household bleach to sterilise it,” Morris stressed.