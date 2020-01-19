ADMITTING that the flu is no joke, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton last week said that every precaution is to be taken to guard against it.

In fact, the minister, in a parliamentary statement last Tuesday, implored individuals who fall within the high-risk groups to ensure that they are vaccinated against the flu.

Influenza is a viral infection that spreads easily from person to person, mainly by coughing, sneezing and poor hand hygiene, Tufton said.

“The influenza viruses circulate worldwide and can affect anybody in any age group, however, children, persons with chronic illness, pregnant women, and the elderly are at high-risk for complications from flu,” he said.

According to the minister, every year, influenza activity in Jamaica begins to increase in October to November, peaks between December to March, and can last until May.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness for 2019 shows that people 60 years and older, who are among the high-risk groups, are being severely affected.

“Last year saw six deaths... between January and June 2019 from flu (influenza A [H1N1] pdm09); a third of the deaths... have been persons over 60 years old,” Tufton said.

Reiterating that flu, complications of which include pneumonia and blood infections, should be taken seriously, Tufton confirmed that there are two strains of flu currently circulating in Jamaica: Influenza A H3N2 and Influenza A (H1N1) pdm09.

He said, too, that vaccination is recommended annually, before the start of the flu season.

“In addition to the health promotions thrust at all levels... the ministry has made available the flu vaccine free of cost in the public health system to high-risk members of the population, including: Health care workers; children and elderly with chronic illnesses; pregnant women; individuals who are institutionalised or in State care; and non-health front-line workers,” he said last Tuesday.

A total of 25,400 doses of trivalent influenza vaccine (northern hemisphere formulation) have been purchased and distributed through the regional health authority network, the minister said, adding that preliminary reports from the National Epidemiology database show that 2,370 doses of the vaccine were administered in November and December 2019.

He also encouraged private health care providers to procure the influenza vaccine through private distributors in order to provide for the general population.

In the meantime, the health and wellness minister reminded the public to practise good hygiene, including washing hands with soap and water and covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, which will help to prevent the transmission of the virus.

“Persons with the flu...should get adequate rest, drink plenty of fluids, avoid close contact with other persons, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth,” Tufton said. “Persons are also encouraged...to, as necessary, visit their doctor or health centre, some of which have extended opening hours.”