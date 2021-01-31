'Just do it!'

EXERCISING and eating properly are important in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Marketing and communications expert Belinda Williams is testament to that.

For two years — 2018 and 2019 — Williams participated in the #BeBrunswickFit challenge, resulting in her reaping positive results.

“I was introduced to this challenge by Patrice White [coach and trainer as well as the CEO of Dynamic Lifestyle]. This was used as one of the tools to complement the eating regime in her health and wellness programme. It provided practical and economical options to eating clean,” Williams shared.

“Back then, I was 169 pounds and went down to 128 pounds. This was a combination of eating properly and exercising,” she continued.

Now in her early fifties, Williams is mother to two adult children.

“My weight gain and challenges came from the metabolic changes from having children. Not all of us bounce back immediately after childbirth; it took me over 20 years to lose my baby weight. But seriously, the change came when I decided to put me on the agenda to do things differently for my health and wellness. It also helps to have a super support system, because you can't do it all alone. It starts with changing your mindset and habits,” said Williams.

She said her objectives from participating in the #BeBrunswickFit challenge have been met.

“Without a doubt, the objective was met, and I built and gained a habit for continuous wellness. Daresay since the introduction [to] #BeBrunswickFit over three years ago, along with periodic sessions with Patrice and the Brunswick® team taking us through new product lines or creative meal preps, I continue to explore and have options,” Williams confided.

The #BeBrunswickFit challenge started in 2018. It focuses on providing knowledge to consumers about training their bodies and the benefits of eating Brunswick® Tuna to improve overall health. Starting February, 10 people will be chosen to participate in a four-week exercise programme led by White.

Williams recommends individuals enter the #BeBunswickFit challenge for 2021.

“Just do it! Do it for you and the only thing you will lose is the weight, which is a great advantage. You'll gain knowledge about practical protein options and quick and easy meals. Oh, and by the way, Brunswick® products are delicious too!” she said.

Individuals wishing to enter the #BeBrunswickFit challenge should direct message a one-minute video via the Brunswickjamaica Instagram page, stating why they would like to transform their lives. Ten people will be selected to win a 30-day access via Zoom to work out with White.

The selected individuals will be required to do a preliminary weight check during and at the end of the exercise programme. The biggest loser will win a home gym courtesy of Brunswick®.