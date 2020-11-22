50 women get free mammograms
Your Health Your Wealth
THOUGH the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in some companies pulling back from dipping into their coffers as they normally would, Black Ink Marketing & Events Solutions Limited was resolute with its decision to continue supporting the Jamaica Cancer Society this year.
“Even in the middle of a pandemic, we still saw it fitting to be good corporate citizens,” said Maxine Miller, CEO of Black Ink Marketing & Events Solutions Limited, as she handed over a cheque to the Jamaica Cancer Society for 50 women to get free mammogram screenings.
The women, who are between 45 and 75 years old and have never done a mammogram before, were selected from LOVE 101 FM's Healthy Way programme in October, a release from Black Ink said.
Others have also come on board to make the initiative possible.
The release said Rashanne Henry of Puerto Anton Developers Limited, upon hearing about the initiative, offered to pay for 20 of the mammogram screenings while Dr Lawson Myers of Liguanea Family Dental offered free dental cleaning to 10 of the women.
“So you see, a company is only as good as the company it keeps. Good friends are definitely better than pocket change,” said a delighted Miller.
“While October [breast cancer awareness month] helps us to remember... it is always important to make sure that we are taking the right precaution year round; we cannot stress it enough, early detection saves lives,” she added.
