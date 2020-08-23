5 tips for daily self-care

THIS year has been a lot.

Outside of our personal issues, we are still in the middle of a fully realised pandemic.

The stress level associated with pandemics can be grossly underestimated. There is fear and anxiety about the disease itself, and there are social and economic ramifications that many of us have experienced or are worried about experiencing. From loss of jobs to maintaining physical distance, people can feel isolated, lonely, depressed, and frustrated, which can increase stress and anxiety.

It is important to include self-care in the mix of it all.

Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one's own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

This can be any activity that we do deliberately, in order to take care of our mental, emotional, and physical health. A way to de-stress, if you will.

It is important to find healthy ways to de-stress, as it affects our body, thoughts and behaviour. Numerous studies highlight stress as a high contributor to health problems, such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

Taking care of yourself allows you to take care of others.

1. Be active

Actively schedule what your self-care activity is and plan it. Don't let it just happen. Actively plan a morning self-care routine. Actively go for a nature walk. Whatever it is, make a plan.

2. Have a 'no way' list

Create a list of individuals, places and things that require a firm no. Saying yes is easier, but it overloads your plate with activities and deadlines that are hard to reach and that can be stressful.

3. Exercise

Keep moving in a way that you like, for at least 10 minutes a day. Exercise is not just for your physical health, it is important for your emotional health as well. It increases serotonin levels, leading to improved mood and energy. So dance to your favourite song or walk during lunch and catch up on your gardening.

4. Find opportunities to laugh

Look for a laugh, not just a smile. From conversing with that friend or family member that gives you joy, to watching puppies on Youtube, it is important to seek out your daily laugh.

5. Eat healthier

As happy as certain sugary and fatty foods can make you feel in the moment, eating the right foods can help prevent inflammation, which has long-term effects on the brain and, in turn, the rest of the body.

Some of the most amazing self-care foods include fatty fish, blueberries, nuts, and green, leafy vegetables.

Remember that you can't do it all. Pace yourself and find moments to refresh yourself and get back on track.

Jo-Hanna Taylor is an internationally certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor, registered Power Vinyasa yoga instructor, and a wellness coach who specialises in behaviour change. Want to ask a question or share some positive vibes? E-mail johanna@wearetaylormade.net or message me on Instagram using the handle: @jo_hannabanana