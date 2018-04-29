700 Jamaicans get free health checks

The health fair, which was held on the grounds of Our Lady of the Poor Clinic at St Joseph's Hospital, provided free health care for needy people in Kingston and St Andrew.

A release said services offered included blood pressure, blood sugar and HIV tests, dental exams, vision and hearing screening, and general medical check-ups. Attendees also benefited from live demonstrations about the importance of good nutritional practices, the release said.

The event has been running for more than 10 years, but the partnership with the Lions Club of New Kingston started eight years ago in 2010.

“There is a sense of pride and satisfaction when you are able to help those in need,” said Lions Club of New Kingston President Karoline Smith, “and there is so much need.

“At Lions Club we say that people may forget what you said or what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel,” she continued.

She noted that everyone needs help at some point in their lives, and that everyone also has the ability to help in some way or another.

“We are very proud to be collaborating with Food For the Poor (FFP) yet again in executing this well-needed health fair, bringing free medical services to people in need.”

Director of recipient services at FFP Jamaica Susan Moore underscored the value of the partnership, noting that although FFP offers basic health services at Our Lady of the Poor Clinic five days a week, the annual health fair offers the less fortunate, children and the elderly more critical services they would otherwise not be able to access.

“Some [beneficiaries] have shared that they can better help their families because they are no longer distressed,” she said, adding, “this is what drives us. None of this would be accomplished without partners, and so we extend appreciation to the Lions Club of New Kingston for their commitment.”

She also thanked the medical team and others who have assisted over the years, including the FFP staff, the College of Oral Health Sciences and Jamaica aids Support for Life.