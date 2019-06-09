Scenes from Relay For Life

People turned out in droves on June 1 to participate in the Jamaica Cancer Society's Relay for Life 2019 fund-raiser at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Walkers and runners attending the annual event competed against each other to raise the most money and also to stay all night at the event.

