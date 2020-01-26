It's not too late

IF what we have repeatedly heard is true, eight out of 10 of you reading this article who made a new year's resolution have failed to maintain it, or will fail very soon.

The sad truth is, new year's resolutions matter. The better parts of you objectively made a promise of change. You recognised the need for change and hoped that the new year would be the motivation you need, but, alas, it is not.

There is hope

There are a few techniques to restart your resolutions. I don't want you to miss any of them, so I will keep it clear.

1. Step away from the new year pressure, take your time. The holidays are demanding, and the new year is absolute. Take the rest of January to assess what you really want, and make sure your resolution isn't:

a. Too rigid or sudden;

b. Without sufficient support;

c. Too lofty and impractical.

2. Write down not just what you want to change, but why. This will come in handy in those more challenging hours.

3. Change your perspective. Think of your resolutions as goals, or a series of goals, if necessary; change is, after all, a journey.

4. Don't overload yourself. For example, if you want to drink more water, carry an extra bottle each day. If you want to lose 50 pounds this year, think of losing five pounds, then the next five and so on.

5. Get help from a friend or a professional coach. We get more done with support, company, and answerability.

Lifestyle

It is important that you think of changes as lifestyle-based, instead of performance or outcome based.

Instead of thinking, I am going to go to the gym and put on muscle, lose 100 pounds or save thousands of dollars, be the person who works out consistently. No matter how simple your routine is, be the person who plans their meals each day or be the person who saves quarter of their earnings. Don't force it, literally just become the change you want to be.

As your resolve begins to weaken, and it will, strengthen your commitment by readdressing your reasons for wanting this change, and be kind to yourself. Remember, lifestyle changes, not just performance and outcomes.

Remember, a new year's resolution without “specific goals” is hoping, and hoping without a plan is only wishing. Outline your workable action plans and how you will implement them. Find a partner, coach or any other support and make the changes the best parts of you know you deserve.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management. If you are interested in losing weight or living a healthier lifestyle, give them a call at 876-863- 5923, or visit their website at intekaiacademy.org.