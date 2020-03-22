How to make dieting work for you?

WITH many nations growing past the 40 per cent obesity marker, and others being ravished with amputations, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, weight loss and dietary changes are perpetually being highlighted. But will dieting work for you?

The short answer is no.

Statistically, you don't stand a chance. Only 49 per cent of people make any significant change and of that 49 per cent, 97 per cent regain everything they lost and more within three years. Many people never try again and others try over and over with no success. This is the reason Internet influencers who have lost weight are often so popular — it is rare and difficult.

So statistically you are doomed to a lifetime of physical discomfort, self-image challenges, high risks of a gamut of painful and terminal illnesses, a lifetime of medication use, and eventually a premature death.

Should you just give up?

No, if you have even the slightest care for your current or future well-being you should never embrace these statistics. But, realistically, how can you do that?

Why do people diet?

Most people diet for reasons that can be categorised as follows: A desire to feel better about how they appear; a need to physically feel more comfortable; and desire to avoid, manage or survive illness for themselves or their loved ones.

These are all good reasons, but, sadly, all have proven insufficient for lasting change. Our habituations, upbringing, addictions, triggers, work, stressors, boredom, routines, temptations and more, eventually overpower all motivation and conviction.

What makes the matter even worse, weight loss diets are designed to be just that — weight loss diets. You cannot live losing weight forever. So, all the crash diets, weight loss fad diets, lifestyles that eliminate major natural food groups, diets without a phase supporting long-term maintenance, and diets requiring special tablets, drinks, and food delivery are all just paths to regaining weight.

What can you do?

To truly thrive with your long-term weight and wellness goals, you must embrace a few realities:

• Get the “How long will it take?” mindset out of your head;

• Get the “When can I finish this and go back to eating normally again?” thinking out of your head;

• Give yourself reasonable goals — even a 20 per cent loss in body weight will improve your health potentials;

• You must find a system which includes long-term maintenance support, which is equal to the weight loss support;

• Let go of how you are accustomed to eating and what you consider normal foods and portions;

• Literally be willing to suffer through cravings (no, not hunger, and stop calling it that);

• Find a system with available coaching — you cannot trust your mind as you will want what you addictions want;

• Contact your coach, do not hide — make up your mind to accept the experience and objectivity of your support system;

• Embrace the maintenance programme, even when you believe you will be fine on your own, you most likely will not;

• And, most importantly, don't just read this, act on it and save your life.

