Health ministry issues advisory for hurricane preparations

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday advised Jamaicans that, as they continue to prepare for impending inclement weather conditions, tropical storms or hurricanes amid the hurricane season, certain precautions regarding food and water safety are to be taken.

People with chronic illnesses and pregnant women are also to take certain precautionary steps.

They are as follows:

Food safety

• Do not store food items with chemicals such as kerosene, bleach, detergents, and insect sprays.

• Do not purchase/use food from tins which have signs of dents, bulges or other damage.

• Keep food items in a dry and cool place.

• Store packages of sugar, flour, rice, and crackers in their original package or in tightly closed containers.

• Keep an emergency supply of food in a bag in the event you have to evacuate your home. This should include only canned and dry food items.

Water safety

• Store water in a clean, covered container. The lid of the container should fit tightly to prevent mosquito breeding.

• Do not use containers which have previously stored harmful chemicals.

• Use a clean container with a handle to 'scoop up' water from storage.

Individuals with chronic illnesses

• People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and asthma are reminded to have adequate supply of medication. If they have to evacuate their homes they must ensure they take their medication with them to their place of shelter.

• They should continue to take their medication, as prescribed by the doctor, while away from home.

Pregnant women

• All pregnant women who are within one month of their delivery date should relocate to family or friends who are in close proximity to a hospital or delivery centre.

• Please note that public hospitals will remain open to accept emergency cases.

The ministry said that for further information, contact its Emergency Operations Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).