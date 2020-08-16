Hospital reminds J'cans COVID-19 crisis ongoing

WHEREAS Jamaica has a population of 2.9 million and Miami-Dade in Florida, United States, has a population of 2.6 million, the latter has over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Miami-Dade has over 100 times more active COVID-19 cases than Jamaica.

In a recent release, Medical Associates Hospital reminded that the situation can quickly worsen if proper sanitation measures are not adhered to.

The hospital urged people to continue practising COVID-19 prevention measures. It also said its dedicated physicians, nurses and staff are committed to providing expert care, if needed.

Follow the protocols

• Wear a mask in public.

• Keep your unwashed hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with people and large gatherings.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

• Sanitise your hands with an alcohol-based cleanser when in public.

• Disinfect your phone and frequently touched areas in your home, often.

Wearing your mask correctly

Wearing a mask is everyone's duty, as the mask collects droplets that come from the nose and mouth when speaking, coughing or sneezing. This way it helps to stop potential spread of the virus, by keeping droplets out of the air and off surfaces and other people, the release said.

Secure the mask in place and do not touch the outside of the mask or remove and replace the mask while in public. Ensure the mask is covering both your nose and mouth. When removing the mask, do so gently by releasing one side at a time, so as to not disturb any particles that may have landed onto the front of the mask, it continued.

What should I do if I have COVID-19?

• Stay at home, except to seek medical care.

• Avoid having visitors over; separate yourself from others and pets in home.

• Do not use public transport; ask family or friends to get items that you need.

• Call the health care hotline: 888-663-5683

The COVID-19 global pandemic has not yet subsided, therefore, we must still be vigilant and mindful of ourselves and others, Medical Associates said.

While acknowledging that everyone is at risk of getting the disease, the hospital said those at higher risk for severe illness are older people or individuals with serious underlying medical conditions. Death has also been a known consequence of the disease.

Most common symptoms that are aligned with COVID-19 include: Fever, dry cough, sore throat, tiredness, and headache. Serious symptoms include: Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest pain, or pressure, loss of speech or movement, pneumonia, and kidney failure. While there is no specific treatment for COVID-19, please seek medical help to manage symptoms, the hospital, which is a private health care facility, located in the heart of the New Kingston business hub, said.