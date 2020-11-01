Don't forget your dental health

ALL of us are going through a lot of changes right now. We want to make sure that you are updated on some tips on maintaining your dental health during this stressful time.

With a lot of us working from home and adjusting to new routines, it's easy to pay less attention to our dental health. However, staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't just mean avoiding infection with the virus that causes it. Keeping up with routine oral care is a crucial part of overall health.

Brushing

Never skip brushing before bed, and make sure you're brushing twice a day for two minutes, using fluoridated toothpaste.

Remember to change your manual toothbrush or replace your electric toothbrush head every three months or after you've been ill. If you're concerned about infection, you can disinfect your toothbrush daily by running it under hot water for a few minutes. Or, depending on the brand, you can even boil your manual toothbrush.

Also, keep in mind that you might want to brush your tongue. A lot of bacteria play hide and seek under the papillae on our tongues and can cause halitosis or bad breath. I hear from patients that they gag when they brush their tongue, so you can also buy a tongue scraper, or even a spoon will do the same thing. You just put it to the back and rake it toward the front of your mouth, or side to side, and that will be effective.

Interdental cleaning

Flossing is important. If people have trouble with string floss, those pre-made flossers work well, too. One time a day is recommended, but flossing twice a day won't hurt.

Mouthwash

Another thing that will keep you feeling fresh is using a mouth rinse. The swishing action reaches areas the brush and floss miss.

Read the label of whatever product you choose to know how long to use it. If you experience dry mouth, we recommend using a mouth rinse with no alcohol. If you're concerned about cavities, a fluoride rinse is what's recommended.

During this pandemic, hydrogen peroxide is recommended because SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — and similar viruses are susceptible to oxidation. Hydrogen peroxide produces hydroxyl free radicals that are known to attack the lipid “capsule” of enveloped viruses and the genetic material inside. It has been shown to have a virucidal effect in vitro on other coronaviruses.

Nutrition

It's important to minimise the simple carbohydrates and sugar consumption in-between meals.

Simple carbs, like pastas or cereals, convert to sugar quickly in the mouth; those are cavity-causing foods. We recommend eating more fresh and crunchy vegetables, maybe serving them with hummus or a ranch-style dip if you're having trouble getting your children to enjoy them.

We also encourage people to drink more water. If you don't love the flavour of your tap water, you can use filters to help remove any bad flavour without removing the fluoride. When you drink water with fluoride, it gets into our saliva, so it's like an extra little bath of fluoride throughout the day.

Reducing the sugar-containing beverages between meals will help your teeth stay healthy. For example, just a can of soft drink can contain 10 or more teaspoons of sugar. If you're taking little sips of a sweetened coffee or tea beverage throughout the day, you're bathing your mouth in sugar. I'm not saying don't have these beverages, but consider drinking it through a straw and drinking it all at once rather than stretching the damage out over a longer time.

Dr Sharon Robinson, DDS has offices at Dental Place Cosmetix Spa, located at shop #5, Winchester Business Centre, 15 Hope Road, Kingston 10. Dr Robinson is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Oral Health Sciences. She may be contacted at 876-630-4710. Like their Facebook page, Dental Place Cosmetix Spa.