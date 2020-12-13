A few things to know about potassium

HOW much do you know about potassium? What is your daily intake of this mineral?

This very light metal plays a heavy role in our diets. With a third to one per cent in the human body, which is relatively large compared to other core minerals like copper and iron, we can understand why the term macro-mineral aptly describes this little metal worker.

Daily requirement

The body needs daily intake of potassium. This is because, unlike other minerals, the body does not store potassium, yet our cells need it to survive.

Low potassium content in cells is known to trigger an imbalance in the acid to alkali ratio, caused by the intrusion of sodium coming from fluids surrounding the cells. This is a highly unwanted situation which in some cases may lead to death.

Are you feeling extra tired?

Could your cause of fatigue be linked to a lack of potassium intake? Potassium is important to proteins and carbs being fully utilised by the body, with proteins and carbs being the body's energy providers. Potassium does more. It is needed for muscular activity, and is needed by the muscle that never rests — the heart.

Are your muscles weak and reflexes poor? Do you suffer with backaches and headaches, or are you having difficulty sleeping? Are you constipated? In a state of depression, just listless? A lack of potassium may be the trigger to all these unwanted conditions.

Guard against too much processed food

It is so easy to live solely on foods with little or no potassium. These foods abound: refined ones such as white sugar and white flour. Stay away or drastically reduce your intake of them. Even better, substitute them for wheat flour and brown sugar.

Guard against potassium robbers

It is one thing to eat food with little or no potassium, but it is quite another to eat foods that take away the little potassium you may have.

The biggest stealer of potassium is table salt, which goes by the name sodium chloride. The body needs salt, but remember, moderation is key. Another thief of the macro-mineral is licorice. Diuretics, used to aid the kidneys, along with certain hormonal substances like cortisone, are other culprits causing potassium deprivation.

Get enough of it

Most foods have some amount of potassium. The aim is to take in a sufficient amount.

Beef, liver, turkey, and codfish are high in potassium. Be moderate with the meat intake, though, and take in more potassium-rich vegetables and ground provisions, namely spinach, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and celery.

In relation to fruits rich in potassium, be sure to snack on enough oranges, ripe bananas, prunes, peaches, and apricots, and if you can get your hands on dried figs. All nuts are great potassium foods, along with sunflower seeds and molasses.

Hypokalemia, or low potassium in the body, can be a serious health threat. Ramp up your potassium intake and remember enough potassium a day may just keep the doctor away.

