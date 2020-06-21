Appointment-only health fair caters to over 100 residents

OLD Harbour Bay Primary School, home of Jamaica Energy Partners' Health and Wellness Fair for the past five years, was transformed again on June 12 to accommodate the residents of Old Harbour Bay who registered to receive free medical consultations.

Due to measures implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Jamaica Energy Partners executed this year's staging by appointment only to ensure appropriate social distancing practices among residents, doctors, and volunteers, with access to masks, face shields, and multiple sanitisation stations — ensuring the safety of all.

All residents, after the mandatory temperature check and hand sanitisation process, received standard blood pressure, glucose, and urine tests, as well as had their height and weight checked before sitting with the doctor. The team of doctors included general practitioners, a paediatric resident and an obstetrician-gynaecologist.

After each visit, volunteers led those who received prescriptions to the pharmacy area where the pharmacy technician or pharmacist scanned and sent their scripts to Pharmacy Plus located in Old Harbour Bay. Jamaica Energy Partners said it also gifted all residents $2,500 towards the total cost of their pharmaceuticals.

According to the company, it spent just over $221,000 on prescription drugs for the residents.

There were also giveaways, which saw residents receiving diabetic starter kits, eyeglasses, hygiene kits, lip balms, walkers/rollators, pain medication, and skin ointments courtesy of Food for the Poor as well as gift bags with fabric totes, water bottles, pens, notebooks, pill counters, and stress balls, from the National Health Fund.

A total of 112 residents were served.

“We laud the efforts of all doctors, pharmacists, and volunteers, the [National] Family Planning [Board], PICA [Passport, Immigration & Citizenship Agency], and RGD [Registrar General's Department] teams who made this event, no matter how small, a great success. They joined us in demonstrating the usual kindness to the people of Old Harbour Bay and the true spirit of volunteerism,” the company said. “We at Jamaica Energy Partners are grateful for the opportunity to cater to the medical needs of the Old Harbour Bay residents even amid a pandemic. We look forward to another successful staging next year.”