Avoid paying later in life

What are your short-term health goals?

Is it getting that summer body, shedding a few pounds, becoming fit, eating more fruits, vegetables and nuts, drinking more water, or a bit more rest and relaxation?

While we have little or no control over certain things in life, such as who our parents are or our siblings, to a reasonable degree we have control over our health, though some things are hereditary. Younger people tend to pay less attention to their health, finding it more difficult to stay away from fast food and dreading the thought of having a healthy share of eating whole wheat, low-fat, and sugar-free food. The truth is, the greater we care for our health now, the more likely we are to reduce spending on health care later.

Having a rich and healthy diet

These walls do talk. Listen to your stomach. Instead of counting calories, eat slowly and stop eating when you are full.

Foods bad for health, avoid them. Bring sodas and processed foods as close as possible to zero while beefing up intake of natural foods, including whole grains and nuts.

Kick bad eating habits and avoid seconds. Also, don't skip meals since you'll feel starved and tend to overeat.

Exercise to ramp up the immune system

Remember, make time to exercise or you'll make time to get sick. Exercising releases brain chemicals good for you. Take your worries to the gym; yes, exercise to clear and calm the mind.

Physical exercise refreshes and gives a great emotional feeling. Devoting even 20 minutes, three times a week, to a vigorous workout may prove to be a lifetime pay-off.

Clear your sleep debt

Failure to put in sleep time will put you out of it, making it difficult to focus on anything. Don't walk around with a sleep deficit; that's a heavy debt to carry.

To sleep more, try cutting late nights and going to bed at an hour to get that reasonable 7-8 hours sleep time. Also, chat less on social media platforms so as to sleep more. Regulate those who try to chat you up late at nights. Know when to end a conversation and go to sleep. And get your body in that rhythm where you strive to go to bed and get up at the same time.

Sleep, exercise and dieting are big investments that will surely make you reap more later on in life. If you fail to care for your health now, health care will cost you a pretty penny later. You really have nothing to lose by taking on these health tips.

Striving for good health will not just make you feel better, you'll look better and actually perform better. In the end, your health really depends on one person — you.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere (PhD), a minister of religion for the past 22 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.