A funambulist must keenly focus in order to walk a tightrope, especially when simultaneously performing other balancing acts. A simple moment of indiscretion could cause him to lose balance, topple, and though there may me a safety net, he would have lost the confidence of onlookers.

Balance is key in each aspect of life, and especially for the arrangement of marriage. Why, though, is a balanced approach to marriage necessary? And why should individuals contemplating marriage ponder on such matters of balance before setting out on, what should be, a life-long walk on this tightrope.

First, a balanced approach to life

Such an approach enhances one's outlook on marriage. A person with a balanced approach to life recognises that things do not always flow smoothly and that there are hiccups. Such an individual knows that, with the best of intentions, things may not go as planned. This is because, as humans, we are imperfect and prone to make errors.

Recognising this, a balanced person sees the need for hard work to overcome weak areas, and can be empathetic to the idiosyncrasies and failings of others. Such a person is, no doubt, preparing himself well to understand the needs and limitations of the one to whom he or she will later marry.

Train your self

The me, myself, and I syndrome naturally informs human behaviour.

It takes training to overcome that selfish behavioural trait. In that regard, it is quite easy to disregard the needs of others in the face of personal wants.

An infant will naturally crave all the toys he sees, and, without parental intervention to make him appreciate the importance of sharing, the child will grow to be selfish, which could extend to other fields of life.

Little wonder we see adolescents just wanting to have things their way, all unconcerned that the feelings of others may be hurt in the mix. Can you envision them as adults and getting married? Likely, such a marriage would be heading for a fall, since it's all about their likes, dismissing the needs of others.

Consider others

Live your life in a way that gives consideration to others. Ask what can be done to reasonably assist others. Seek out ways to give of yourself. Share. These are both valuable and invaluable traits for a marriage.

A balanced person recognises that people will be in need of assistance in this life. Do not insist on having your own way first and always. You will be surprised how kindness works, for the kindness we extend to others will find its way back to us.

Work, therefore, on having a balanced outlook on life. This will help you overall, but especially to walk and juggle the tightrope when you tie the knot in marriage.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere, PhD, a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica, where he is also director of the Language, Teaching and Research Centre. E-mail him at wglatts@yahoo.com