Be good to your body

Each of us only gets one body in this life, so we need to value it and treat it well. With each passing day comes an opportunity to be good to our bodies. People tend to value and work hard to maintain material things. There should be even more emphasis on valuing our bodies, the very means by which we accomplish everything in this life. How well are you doing in this regard?

Balance & moderation

Be careful not to go overboard where eating and drinking are concerned. Excesses, including drunkenness and gluttony, only serve to harm the body. Many lifestyle diseases also emerge because we consume too much bad fat, processed food and drink. Days and weeks of munching on fast food with not even a fruit or vegetable in our daily diet sets us up for early trouble. Since most of our brain and body is made up of water, it is extremely important to hydrate regularly. Exercise is also a key component. Half-hour workout sessions at the gym or at home, three days each week, is therapy for both body and soul.

Impact of COVID-19

The way we follow, or ignore, COVID-19 prevention protocols demonstrates how seriously we treat our bodies. Washing of hands, sanitising, social distancing and the proper wearing of clean masks are all critical tools for survival. With the new wave of the virus, our lives are literally in our hands. Cleanliness and proper hygiene should always be our modus operandi within and outside our homes.

Work & rest

While many are barely holding onto their jobs and some are finding creative ways to earn a living, it is easy to overlook one very important element of treating your body well: getting enough sleep. Make it a priority to get seven to nine hours of rest each night. That is a lifetime investment. You should also ensure that you have a comfortable bed — it should be your most treasured piece of furniture as, ideally you should be spending about a third of your life on it.

Get treatment & do regular check-ups

Medical and health practitioners and dieticians play an important role in our lives, in terms of their knowledge of plants, diets, health treatments and alternatives. Getting a check-up and doing an executive profile may reveal issues that we may have time to correct. Women approaching 50 need to remember their annual mammograms, while males in their forties are to “man-up” and do yearly tests on their prostate.

In the chaos around us, we can easily neglect our bodies in the pursuit of far lesser things. Give yourself a treat that will last a lifetime: treat your body well. Make that your daily priority and live well!

Warrick Lattibeaudiere, PhD, a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica, where he is also director of the Language, Teaching and Research Centre. E-mail him at wglatts@yahoo.com