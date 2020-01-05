Be cyber well

IT is almost natural for civilised nations to acknowledge the importance technology has played in advancing the social health and welfare of man.

The Greeks in their mythology did this through Hephaestus, the god of fire, metal working and technology, and the Romans through their equivalent deity, Vulcan, which has gifted the English language 'volcano' and similar derivatives.

Technology, specifically cyber technology, has woven such an intricate web in the life of humans that it has become impossible to divorce it from our welfare and even wellness. In a couple of days will dawn the biennial Observance of International Programmers' Day. This year, January 7, like September 13, will celebrate and showcase the positive changes programmers make in improving upon the everyday life of humans.

But, even as people remark the indispensability of Internet technology, what is often good, or perceived as such, oftentimes carries many tales of the unexpected. It is for the user to employ good judgement when navigating the diverse and ever-evolving platforms of social media, for indiscretion may cost you your very life or sanity.

Dangers

Remember these dangers:

1 The worst of mankind is there. Too good to be true means just that.

The thing is, it's not just easy to go the social media way, it's too easy and it is too good, or so it may seem, and that may be where the problem lies. Social networks look harmless but once you log in, watch out!

The magazine Better Homes and Gardens has this to say: “The Internet is a bustling frontier where brilliant pioneers hawk the latest information; but pedophiles, scam artists, bigots, and other unsavory characters wander cyberspace too.” Beware!

2 Killing your reputation

It takes years to build a solid reputation and yet, similar to a house, in an instant, it can be demolished. Pictures you send out there may stay out there for a lifetime. Images you post may later be the ghost you create to haunt you, as people can use stuff you post to blackmail you.

Furthermore, colleges, insurance companies and employers busily scout social media profiles to sift through applicants. So, beware!

3 Lying lives

Social media gives the appearance of real life, and this poses one of the biggest dangers — the not-always-true representation of life.

Pictures can capture a perfect life and incite jealously in a person hit with photos of children smiling, happy relationships, stunning homes and cars, and to-die-for vacations. Yet, the unhappiest individuals may post the happiest photos. Be wary of these images.

4 Time wasting

People deprive themselves of valuable sleep to spend time catching up and posting the latest things on social media, only to struggle to rise and perform optimally on the job.

Avoid the dangers

1 Accept friend requests from your friends! Remember, the safest friends online are the ones you know off-line.

2 Be selective since your friends may connect you to their friends and their friends' friends, thereby exposing you to some with unwholesome behaviour and questionable images.

3 Don't post things you wouldn't want to see on TV news!

4 Keeping private information private means safeguarding phone number, address, and school and work information. Never tell people when you are not at home or going on vacation! Thieves relish such information.

5 Post information and pictures for people to remember you in a positive way.

6 Never use social media to meet someone you have never met. Said differently, don't underestimate the danger of a stranger.

7 Don't be afraid to run from the danger cyber trolls and bullies cause.

8 View time as more valuable than money, for the former wasted can never be regained; so give priority time to priority things, and waste it not all on social media surfing.

Connecting with others online can be fun and safe, beneficial and smooth sailing, much like rafting on a river, once you are wary of the rapids and pitfalls and what lurks beneath the surface of the watery deep, and are skilfully able to navigate them.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere (PhD), a minister of religion for the past 22 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.