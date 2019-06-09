Brush your teeth, postpone Alzheimer's
YOU don't only avoid holes in your teeth by maintaining good oral hygiene.
Researchers at the University of Bergen have discovered a clear connection between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease, a recent release has said.
The researchers have determined that gum disease (gingivitis) plays a decisive role in whether a person developed Alzheimer's or not.
“We discovered DNA-based proof that the bacteria causing gingivitis can move from the mouth to the brain,” says researcher Piotr Mydel at Broegelmanns Research Laboratory, Department of Clinical Science, University of Bergen.
The bacteria produces a protein that destroys nerve cells in the brain, which in turn leads to loss of memory and ultimately, Alzheimer's.
Brush your teeth for better memory
Mydel points out that the bacteria is not causing Alzheimer's alone, but the presence of these bacteria raise the risk for developing the disease substantially, and are also implicated in a more rapid progression of the disease. However, the good news is that this study shows that there are some things you can do yourself to slow down Alzheimer's.
“Brush your teeth and use floss.”
Mydel adds that it is important, if you have established gingivitis and have Alzheimer's in your family, to go to your dentist regularly and clean your teeth properly.
New medicine being developed
Researchers have previously discovered that the bacteria causing gingivitis can move from the mouth to the brain where the harmful enzymes they excrete can destroy the nerve cells in the brain, the release said. Now, for the first time, Mydel has DNA-evidence for this process from human brains.
Mydel and his colleagues examined 53 people with Alzheimer's and discovered the enzyme in 96 per cent of the cases. According to Mydel, this knowledge gives researchers a possible new approach for attacking Alzheimer's disease.
“We have managed to develop a drug that blocks the harmful enzymes from the bacteria, postponing the development of Alzheimer's. We are planning to test this drug later this year,” Mydel said.
