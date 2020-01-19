Coaching & support key to weight loss

CHANGE does not come easily.

However, there is one key realisation that can keep us on the path to achieving our goals: Humans are social beings.

Unfortunately, many of us would like to believe that we are exempt from the fact that humans are social beings, priding ourselves on standing independently, capable and proud, boldly shouldering our own challenges. Wait, did I say boldly? I meant stupidly, because humans are social beings.

It is a fact

It takes a special kind of ignorance, ego or personal damage to believe that we can make significant change alone.

As social, psychological and neural sciences have developed, the absolute details of this truth have emerged, both qualitatively and through observations and measurements. Several studies have proven our deeply wired social nature and its positive effects. These include: The 1944 Fritz Heider and Mary Simmel social reaction study; a September 2008 study in the Journal of Psychiatry & Neuroscience which showed neurobiological and hormonal connections to human social behaviour; research revealing that humans have developed mirror neutrons (specialised brain cells), which by design activate and stimulate glands, hormones and other nerve processes in response to the observed behaviour of others; and papers showing that socialisation boosts brain function and is an indicator for health and longevity.

It is a mistake to believe that anyone of us is most capable when embracing the solitary conditions which modern lifestyle affords us. You will be most able with interaction and support.

Do not try to make the changes on your own

Your motivation is fragile, even health threats and the fear of suffering weaken over time. An April 2013 study published in the JAMA journal revealed that over 25 per cent of people do not make lifestyle changes after a health threat (heart attack, stroke). Most revert to their old habits, sadly, many of them eventually suffer horribly and die.

The lack of knowledge and the lack of follow-up support were cited as causes.

A family member, a friend, even an associate, can serve as a lifestyle change support. The accountability, companionship and/or partnership can be pivotal in increasing your chances of success.

Holding on to your efforts to change is really hugging on to your path to fail. Make other people aware of your goal, stop hugging it to yourself. People are more supportive than you think, and with their awareness you are more likely to stay on target.

Coaches make a difference

In a study published in the journal Obesity, nearly 1,000 Kaiser Permanente members volunteered for wellness coaching by telephone and saw significant improvements in their weight loss trajectories compared to more than 19,000 members with similar baseline weights.

A study of people who have lost weight and utilised either online coaching or weight-tracking tools, revealed that persons who were in the coaching group regained less weight than the tracking-tool group.

Naturally, you must reach out and make yourself available to your coach, use the support, don't just say, everything is okay, or withdraw into your life, that is what puts you at risk in the first place, to see a difference, be different.

If you are still thinking of overcoming your challenges, addictions, habituations, vices, and challenges on your own after reading this, get over yourself. If you want to hold on to your issues, then keep on doing what you are doing, otherwise the best chance of change is with the support of others.

If the baggage you are carrying is currently prohibiting you from trusting friends or family, then find a professional, a therapist, councillor, or coach, a trained or experienced individual who will accept you with all your issues and give you a safe place to rest your baggage and lighten its load, piece by piece, over time, until you can be open to experiencing the change you are seeking.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management. If you are interested in losing weight or living a healthier lifestyle, give them a call at 876-863- 5923, or visit their website at intekaiacademy.org.