Cold and virus protection

WITH growing global urgency around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its potential as a pandemic, there are a lot of social media posts — some accurate, some false — and even profiteering from increased fears and concern.

If we could all isolate ourselves in our houses for one month, the spread of the virus would come to an end, however, this is not practical.

Let us look at how best to protect ourselves.

COVID-19 basics

We are not looking at the common cold or the flu — yes, they are two different conditions.

COVID-19 is a new strain of human coronavirus. Coronavirus is a name given to a virus with a very characteristic appearance. It is not unlikely that you have seen the name before, but previously it was not referring to COVID-19.

It is transmitted by touch, hands to contaminated surface then hands to face where it can enter your body through natural openings, eyes, nostrils, mouth.

Inhaling droplets from a cough or sneeze or bodily fluids of an infected individual can result in transmission of the virus.

COVID-19 is not an airborne virus. You will not contract it from merely being in the same room, it will not chase you down and jump into your body.

The virus is particularly dangerous to the elderly, young, anyone with a weakened or compromised immune system (already ill, poor nutrition, genetic vulnerability etc).

It does have a 14-day incubation period (the time someone is infected but is asymptomatic), and can be contagious during that period, that is someone can have no symptoms for half a month and be transmitting the virus.

COVID-19 transmission is not limited by race or borders.

How to protect yourself

COVID-19 is contracted by touch (contaminated hands to face), body fluids or projected droplets. Avoiding large crowds in areas where infections have been reported is prudent, but, generally you must maintain awareness and consistent strategies for each method of contamination.

Touch

Consider your home a safe space, where, as usual, you should be able to rub your eyes, eat, touch your nostrils as mindlessly and comfortably as you please. Consider everything outside your home as contaminated, so you must create a layered protection strategy.

Public layer: All common places

1. On the road, public transportation, at work or in stores, be aware that every time you touch a surface or object, it is possible for the virus to be on your hands.

2. At work, on aeroplanes, in elevators, regularly contacted objects should be disinfected, such as buttons, switches, headrests, armrests, and trays.

3. Before touching personal items or your face etc, you must wash your hands or sanitise your hands with alcohol or a sanitizer gel.

4. When eating out, having takeout or receiving delivered food, disinfect or wash your hands after your meal as the packaging, containers or wrappings may be contaminated.

Semiprivate layer: Your spaces outside of your home

1. In your office space, objects and furniture should be regularly sanitised: Phone; keyboard and mouse; pens; switches; chair arms; work surfaces; levers, etc.

2. When you move to a more semiprivate layer, such as your motor vehicle, sanitise your hands before touching the steering, levers, seatbelts etc.

3. If you touched your cellphone, sanitise your phone at the same time, or at least do not put it to your face.

4. When home, do not carelessly place your street clothes where you eat, cook, sleep, or relax. Add disinfectant to your laundry.

Private layer: Your inner home, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom

1. Wash your hands as you enter your home or immediately after taking off your street clothes. Leave road shoes at the entrance. When coming in from the road and washing your hands, lather for 20 seconds, giving added focus to fingers and nails.

2. Dry your hands with a disposable towel (paper towel) when you first get home.

3. Objects brought in from the road should be sanitised. A simple way to do this is with the use of a spray disinfectant on sealed packages and washing vegetables, fruits etc. Wash your hands after handling objects.

4. Sanitise your cell phone, headset, laptop, luggage, handbag, etc, and occasionally eyeglasses.

5. Regularly touched home objects, such as remote controls, faucet, cutting board, refrigerator, door handles, should periodically be sanitised.

6. When receiving parcels, treat them as outside objects.

Please note, over washing hands and over sanitising with alcohol can backfire. Your hands can become dry, cracked and openings created for infection. To prevent this, remember to frequently moisturise your hands with a nonpetroleum-based moisturiser.

Antibiotic sanitizers and soaps are pointless against COVID-19, as it is a virus, not bacteria. They are both often thought of in the same way, but they are different. Antibiotic sanitizers and soaps will do more damage to you than to COVID-19. Regular soap and alcohol-based sanitizers are the better options.

Cough, sneeze, droplets, body fluids

Kissing on the mouth and face-to-face hugging are likely ways to become infected if the other person is.

If you do shake hands, remember to wash or disinfect your hands before touching your face or personal items.

Maintain a distance of one metre or three feet, if possible, from people who are coughing or sneezing. The particles exiting their bodies can contain viruses. In this instance, it is possible to inhale COVID-19 and become infected.

Researchers believe that holding your breath for 15-20 seconds after someone sneezes or coughs in your environment, can reduce your risk of contamination. This is a “better than nothing” and weak measure. In these environments the appropriate face mask is most effective.

Remember that the particles from sneezes and coughs can also get in your hair, on your skin, personal items and clothing.

Not all face masks are created equal

Face masks are often recommended at times with high risk of bacterial or viral infection. They are highly recommended in closed environments, on public transportation, aeroplanes, trains, buses.

The average surgical mask or dust mask is of little use against a viral contaminant. As you breathe through a face mask, air passes through the material, so, there are many spaces. Some are just small enough to stop droplets, dust or pollen. These spaces are thousands of times too large to reduce the chances of viruses passing through.

Generally, the average face masks are more useful in preventing the spread of infection when worn by the infected person.

However, face masks such as those with a N95 rating have been shown to provide some protection from viruses. Speak with your physician or pharmacist before stocking up on dust or surgical masks.

To protect others

1. If you are feeling ill, coughing, sneezing, have a fever or difficulty breathing, see your physician. Early diagnosis can protect you and your loved ones.

2. Spitting is a definite no-no.

3. Cough and sneeze into your bent elbow (vampire cough) to prevent possibly ejecting contaminants into the environment, or onto your hands, where it may be transmitted by touch.

4. Wash your hands after bathroom activities.

Resistance is not futile

Perform regular saline cleansing. Rinse nostrils with a small amount of saline (saltwater solution) and gargle with warm saltwater regularly. See the World Health Organization recommendations.

Your immunity is only as strong as your genetics, stress levels and nutrition. You can't change your genetics, but with proper sleep, regular, even mild, exercise, and proper nutrition you can increase your chances of resistance and/or recovery.

Proper nutrition

Strengthening your immune response with proper nutrition has been proven repeatedly.

Get all your micronutrients in a balanced diet of vegetables, fruits, berries, and seasonings such as cinnamon, garlic and more.

Avoid processed foods.

Also, avoid refined flour and sugar, they will add to inflammation and will weaken your immune system.

Many people are passing around many articles about how bad this can become, and media about how to stop or avoid.

Don't just be a part of the noise. Do not just read this article then live carelessly, hoping for the best. Protect yourself and your loved ones, it is not business as usual.

Take these doable steps. They may save your life in the next 10 days, 10 months, or 10 years.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management.