Control your diet, weight, fitness & health

ANOTHER new, inspiring year, but the same old, uninspired body — that is the reality for many of us in the beginning of 2020.

Fortunately, as always, there are two possible paths ahead:

1) Control your diet, body weight, fitness levels and drastically increase your chances of being healthy for many years to come; or

2) Continue to imagine change as a struggle, something you “must do” but perpetually fail at, or something you hope to hasten, sprint through, hoping that rapid changes in the scale will give you the motivation to push through the challenges. Or, perhaps, you will continue to imagine that:

• All is well;

• You eat “well enough”;

• You are not that heavy;

• Your last check-up was okay;

• The worst cannot happen to you.

Sadly, a few of you reading this article, or someone you know will not see much of 2020 in good health, or at all.

The goals seem simple — do not eat more calories than you expend, exercise more, eat less processed foods and more vegetables and fruits. Unfortunately, as simple as some people would gloat and announce that it is, there is more to wellness.

Researchers have found that:

1. For best health, a daily intake of 12 different plant sources is essential.

2. Prebiotics are more effective in maintaining a healthy gut than probiotics.

3. A poor gut microbiome can result in several illnesses, including depression

4. Weight resistance training is more important for fat loss than cardio.

5. As important as fruits are, more than two servings of fruit (>25 grams of sugar worth) can be detrimental to your health — and there is so much more.

Knowledge acted upon is power. The reality is, without acting on facts like these, an increasing number of young people are dying from nutrition-related causes each year, as well as an escalating number of adults. Chances are you already know someone who was too young, too vital, to have died from cancer, stroke or cardiovascular disease.

This year, make the change, stop following common 'knowledge', documentary, fad or guru-based choices. Put in the effort to learn the tried-and-proven, updated, peer-reviewed, science-based facts.

Get help if you need it, and this year, save a life — save your future.

This year, next year, the next 10 years, this effort will save you. No more surrendering to marketing, customs, habits, and addictions. Control your diet, your weight, your fitness, and your health.

