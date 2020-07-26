Core Fitness promotes 3-step weight loss model

MAINTAINING healthy eating habits can be challenging for some.

In fact, many people might have been guilty of developing bad eating habits with the onset of COVID-19 and the lockdown measures that the pandemic brought with it.

One hairstylist, Traci Roman, admitted to the Jamaica Observer that she developed some bad eating practices in order to cope with the stress of the lockdown.

However, she is now embarking on a programme with Selena DeLeon, a fitness enthusiast and director of Core Fitness Studios Jamaica, to get back on track. And, two weeks in, she has already lost eight pounds.

DeLeon explained that she is seeking to use her Core Fit Foods diet to help people lose the “COVID pounds”, develop a healthy eating habit, and become more confident.

According to the Core Fitness Studios director, the dietary plan — which includes the packaging of foods for a month, though clients may opt to go beyond that timeline — teaches people mental control and instils the confidence needed to know that they can manage their weight. She also noted that, unlike other diets, her programme gives participants the required tools to maintain their desired weight once they have reached their target.

“What I have is a three-step weight loss model. Step one is the weight loss model, step two teaches you how to transition into your regular food. I give you a phase where you can reintegrate [your] regular food into [your] diet, and slowly stop eating my food,” she explained. “Step three is the full maintenance of your goal weight, with all your regular food. This is where I teach you about portion size, hunger levels and best choices of food, and when to eat it.”

She explained that the Core Fit Foods diet also provides a meal plan, which includes the meals for breakfast and lunch, and comes with a range of snacks and shakes from which participants can choose.

“I provide a variety of over 20 different packaged food, which are equipped with the best quality proteins on the market. They are portion-controlled and calorie-controlled,” she noted.

Roman has praised the Core Fit Foods diet, telling the Observer that it has given her the mental fortitude to remove gluten, sugar and dairy from her diet. She also shared that since starting the programme, her energy levels have increased significantly.

“My skin also cleared up. Because I'm feeling so energetic and healthy, it just makes me feel more comfortable wearing my clothes,” she said.

Roman also had some advice for people who might have doubts about the programme.

“My advice for people is to get on the Core Fit diet. One month to lose so much weight is absolutely amazing. It's not a long time and you don't have to suffer through months of diet,” she said.

Roman's sister, Jodi Henriques, who is also currently on the programme, also expressed satisfaction with her results after two weeks. She said being on the diet and losing her “COVID pounds” have sparked a new-found confidence.

“I feel good. I'm putting good things in my body and getting something amazing out. I look in the mirror and I can tell the difference. And if I look good, I feel good,” Henriques said.

DeLeon, cognisant of those who might question the overall benefit of the programme, said the Core Fit Foods diet is suited for everyone who wants to lose weight and that it helps to significantly decrease the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“The diet completely removes sugar from your diet, which helps to level off your pancreas. The diet reduces the risk of developing diabetes. Also, anyone with excess weight, especially the older population, can benefit. This relates to their spine, joints, cardiopulmonary issues, diabetes, and slow metabolism,” she explained.

She added: “The diet is suited to all body types, but there are certain health conditions that are contraindicated. So, we have a health intake form which screens potential clients for any health-related issues, and we encourage a physician's approval.”

DeLeon also touched on the affordability of her diet programme.

“Affordability is relative. However, most of my clients have come back and reported that the Core Fit Foods have caused them to save money. Most people don't put pen to paper and calculate every dollar they spend on food. If they were able to do that, I would feel very confident to assure most people that they would end up saving money by doing the Core Fit Foods diet,” she said.