COVID-19 and your heart

NOW that COVID-19 is here, you may wonder about its effects on the heart and those with heart disease.

We are still learning, but let us share with you some of what we know so far. Most individuals who have been infected have not shown any specific cardiac/heart injury.

• There has been no microscopic evidence that the virus directly infects the heart.

• A minority of patients have shown signs of inflammation of the heart muscle.

• If you have underlying coronary artery disease (blockages or narrowing in the blood vessels of the heart), patients who are ill with COVID-19 could experience worsening of chest pain. After recovering from the infection, there has been no evidence of lingering heart damage and heart function returns to normal for the few who showed some effect.

• Most patients who have died had underlying chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

Don't stop taking your heart medications if you become infected with the virus.

If you have a doctor's appointment and you have the following symptoms: fever, a persistent dry cough, shortness of breath or are feeling chills, you should postpone your visit. You are encouraged to call the Ministry of Health and Wellness hotline at 888-ONE LOVE so you can be given instructions on what to do.

Chest tightness

Two common symptoms of the novel coronavirus are chest tightness and shortness of breath. These can also be signs of other conditions, like anxiety or something more serious like asthma or a heart attack.

You know your body better than anyone else, so it is important that you pay attention to your symptoms. If you experience a sudden onset of three or more of these symptoms you could be having a heart attack:

• Pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back

• Vomiting

• Nausea, indigestion, heartburn, or abdominal pain

• Shortness of breath

• Cold sweat

• Fatigue

• Light-headedness or sudden dizziness

Observe the precautions issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness with regards to social distancing, hand hygiene, sanitising of your surroundings, and avoiding touching your face with your hands.

