COVID-19: understanding the fear

NEWS of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has sent shock waves across the planet. And, before midday Tuesday, an added wave gripped Jamaicans when it was announced that a case of the virus was identified in the island — the level of concern turned immediately into full-blown anxiety.

Bustling measures by the populace to carry through on last-minute precautionary measures to reduce the likelihood of contraction are evident in many places. The question is, is this level of panic understandable, justifiable, or even expected?

True, the number of fatalities from this disease pales in significance when average monthly global figures (2018) for seasonal influenza (25,000), HIV (65,000), road accidents (110,000), and heart-related diseases (1,500,000) are factored into the equation. The death toll for COVID-19 has just surpassed 4,955, meaning that average monthly figures are way less. While some may, therefore, feel that the news media has sensationalised the virus (and to some extent this is true), the reaction of people, all things considered, is nonetheless normal.

What's in a name?

To something new or novel, the human body reacts positively or negatively based on the accompanying level of good or bad the thing carries. In this case, potentially a killer, the virus invokes a negative response in people.

Designating the virus as 'novel' means that this is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. The novel coronavirus (nCov) comes from a large family of coronaviruses that have given birth to illnesses the likes of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). As with anything new, nCoV brings with it uncertainty and excitement, as the operation of the virus is still not fully understood even by experts, let alone ordinary people.

New virus, new wave of fear

While heart-related diseases kill over a period of years, accidents arise due to carelessness and HIV spreads from poor choices. These as well as influenza — because they have been around for a long period of time — are almost accepted as a part of our daily reality. Now a new virus is on the scene and a new level of anxiety, even panic, is therefore expected.

Recall HIV's entrance on the world scene; it was one that elicited global hysteria. Why? It was new. It was little understood. It was a killer. It carried a confluence of misconceptions, even outright lies. Over time, still without a cure, the HIV/AIDS panic downgraded to heightened concern, and for some people, nonchalance.

In fact, now we are interacting with people infected with HIV living normal lives. Time is likewise needed for the novel coronavirus to be acclimatised into our reality.

In an NBC News exclusive, Danielle Anderson, Australian virologist and one of the top leaders in the field, had this to say to the question “Do you think it's gonna keep spreading”: “I think it is heading towards being a pandemic; we have to work hard for a vaccine, and learn to live with the virus. I think it is going to be a part of our lives.” The virologist's statement strongly suggests a time to come when the virus will be a part of our daily reality. Until then, we brace for it the best way we know how, even as it will need to run its course.

The novel virus stands alone

While the seasonal flu has been the cause of many deaths, many still recover. Truth be told, many are recovering from COVID-19, but we are hearing little about recovery rates. The BBC, over a week ago, cited figures over 45,000 for those who had recovered from COVID-19. This is encouraging since death figures and the virus' rate of spread are generally what bombards consumers of the news. This, too, is also understandable, since mortality figures and the rate of spread are comparatively easier to retrieve than ascertaining those who have fully recovered from the virus.

With HIV, some people lead normal lives due to advances in antiretroviral drugs. With the flu, also, there are flu shots. Currently, vaccines for COVID-19 are only being explored, leaving us with a new virus in an air of uncertainty until vaccinations are earmarked, but not before going through the rigours of being tried, tested and proven. This may prove to be a spotty process, as vaccines take years and are, at times, known to cause contraindications — sometimes worsening the virus itself. Even with the local chikungunya virus, at least, Panadol was a crutch onto which the formal medical profession had us hanging, and, more informally, papaya leaves. We have nothing, at this time, to hold on to in relation to COVID-19. This is a further reason for heightened fear in others.

The thought of knowing that you can contract a virus is one thing, and may, in some way, compare to road accidents with its far graver mortality rates. But, unlike an accident, that you know you are in, if you are conscious, and will receive treatment, you really do not know you have this virus until after two weeks, during which time you could become a super spreader of the disease. This invokes serious fear.

There is also little comfort in the fact that healthy, middle-aged people are least affected.

“We do know that the young, elderly and those with immuno-compromised host immune systems and chronic medical conditions can get more severe illness,” says Dr Debra Chew, assistant professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. And while you may die from an accident, the thought of you carrying home an 'unknown' virus, spreading it to your young ones, aged loved ones, family, and friends is unsettling to the human mind.

Just now a pandemic

While many well-thinking individuals saw the trend the virus was taking, it was not until Wednesday that the World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the novel coronavirus epidemic a pandemic. If before this week the virus did not get the label of pandemic, how much more so is the seriousness now? Countries like Italy and Iran are prepared to take measures in the face of desperate times, as the virus seems to have snowballed into an avalanche for these nations.

Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard, went on record earlier this month to say about 40 to 70 per cent of the world's population could become infected, and of those, 1 per cent will die. If the expert is correct, taking 1 per cent of 40 per cent of seven billion puts us at 28,000,000 causalities.

A part of the containment exercise is quarantine, and who would deny that Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the virus, drastically slowed down the spread of the virus with quick action to limit mobility and to quarantine — a situation that no one with seasonal flu, HIV, heart disease, or any one in a road accident undergoes.

Locally, the psychological load must be heavy for the family of the first known carrier of the virus to the island, and those who have come in contact with her. We can also understand the difficulty of contact tracing in our island given the sensitivity of medical issues and the heightened stigma and risks authorities and medical practitioners face in this particular ordeal.

Only with time will this panic level and fear subside. In the meantime, humans dodge so many killers on a daily basis — lifestyle diseases, hereditary killers, accidents, natural disasters, gunmen, and old age. Surely, a new addition to the family of killers, especially one that is surreptitious in its dealings and little understood, will only invoke added fear and trepidation, instilling in us the need to leave nothing to chance in the face of a new and highly contagious disease.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere (PhD), a minister of religion for the past 22 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.