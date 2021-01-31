Death and life in the power of a mask

THE new strain of the novel coronavirus has put many on heightened alert, some of whom have masked up for safety.

It is almost unbelievable that our lives, and that of others, can be saved by a mask that cost $100 or a little more. But what is even more unbelievable, despite masks being inexpensive, many choose to go without.

While those who wear a mask protect themselves and others, wearing a mask has its cons. Should the negative, though, cloud the power in the wearing of a mask? What are some points that bear remembering?

The lesser of two evils

Wearing a mask is not the most comfortable of things. The strings of some masks create much pressure around the ears. If that is not enough, masks restrict the flow of oxygen to the lungs, then further forces you to take in some of the carbon dioxide it traps.

I can literally feel my body and cells being deprived of oxygen while wearing a mask. Some people can't be bothered with how uncomfortable it can be and the oxygen deprivation. But then you ask, which is better: having oxygen restricted by 30 per cent (or so) due to wearing a mask or contracting the novel coronavirus that may cause the lungs to collapse with no oxygen flow at all to your body? The uncomfortable feel of having one's face under wraps is also far better than any COVID-19-related sickness.

Take care when you wear a mask

The very mask that has the potential to save lives may cause our demise. So be careful!

On the one hand, we are to keep our hands out of our faces, yet wearing a mask causes our hands to go in our faces several times. Be extra careful, for sometimes your hands accidentally touch your eyes and mouth in the process.

What is more, I have seen masks that make it difficult to determine the inside of it from its outside. Naturally, you can see the danger here. Also, we may end up wearing dirty masks from days of not washing, which may be contaminated on the outside. Have more than one mask, and wash masks daily.

Health professionals who expose themselves every day are to be extra careful. My doctor wears two masks.

Mask wearing plus…

Properly wearing a mask is now critical to survival. Be on alert when someone approaches you without a mask. If you are in your personal workspace and you take a breather, quickly mask up when anyone, with or without a mask, approaches you.

Do not be afraid to say, 'Just a minute please, allow me to mask up,' or to kindly tell the person he or she has forgotten their mask.

Mask wearing becomes more effective when we wash hands and sanitise regularly, stay away from crowded areas, and follow other Government-directed health protocols. Be in the habit of sanitising before and after handling or tampering with your mask.

Masks have the potential to save lives. Careless use can cause lives. So, when we wear it, we should wear it well, always remembering that death and life are in the power of a mask.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere, PhD, a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica, where he is also director of the Language, Teaching and Research Centre. E-mail him at wglatts@yahoo.com