Do you fear falling?

I'M sure we have all heard someone blame a new ache, joint pain or a fall on the fact that they are getting older and their bodies just don't function the way it once did.

It's true that there are numerous physiological changes that occur as we age, however, falling is not one of them.

Contrary to what some may believe, falling is not a normal part of ageing. In fact, reoccurring stumbles, trips, slips, and falls might be a sign that something is wrong.

Before we go any further, let me define a fall and a near fall. A fall is any event that leads to an unplanned, unexpected contact with a supporting surface, with the exception of a medical event such as a heart attack or when an external force is applied, for example, being pushed.

A near fall is a stumble event or loss of balance that would result in a fall if sufficient recovery mechanisms were not activated.

So why is it important for you to report falls and or near falls to your physician and physiotherapist?

1. Men and women who experience two or more stumbles or trips within a month increase their chances of falling within the following year.

2. Falling once doubles your chances of falling again.

3. Falling is an indication that something might be wrong.

4. Falls may lead to injuries such as fractures (broken bone) or traumatic brain injury (TBI).

5. Research has shown that individuals who have fallen show an increased fear of falling again, and so decrease their activity level and levels of participation.

Some factors that may increase your risk of falling are:

• A history of previous falls;

• Balance impairments;

• An unsteady feeling while walking;

• Taking five or more medications or certain types of medications;

• The use of an assistive device, for example, a walker or cane;

• A sedentary lifestyle;

• General muscle weakness;

• Sensory impairments; and

• Cognitive impairments.

The role of your physiotherapist in fall prevention

After being referred by your physician, your physiotherapist will screen to identify your fall risk level by:

• Taking a detailed medical history, which will also take into account your list of medications;

• Taking you through simple cognitive, visual and sensory tests;

• Testing your strength, balance and walking ability, especially if you are using an assistive device to ambulate; and

• Conducting a home safety assessment.

From the information that we collect, we then create an individualised rehabilitation programme for you that may include, but will not be limited to, balance training, gait training and walking activities, strength and endurance training, dual-tasking activities, and pain management, if applicable.

There is no need for you to fear falling as you get older, or stop participating in activities that you love out of fear that you might fall. Have the conversation with your doctor and physiotherapist if you haven't already, and begin your fall prevention programme to improve your balance, strength and confidence.

Raejean Porter is a registered physiotherapist at Body Forté and is a Buff Bones trained instructor.