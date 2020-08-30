Do you understand your food labels?

YOU desire to make healthy food choices for yourself and your family, especially with the emergence of viruses with which we have all been plagued. How then can you choose the most nutritious foods?

Although there is no one magic food item, it is beneficial to understand how to read and interpret food labels. What should you look for, you may ask?

The ingredient list

All ingredients should be listed on a food label. They are listed in descending order of predominance by weight.

The first three ingredients comprise the most of the product. You, as the consumer, can glean much information from this. For instance, if you are comparing two juice products, one with water as the first ingredient versus the other with fruit juice, you can recognise that in the first product you are paying for mainly water, as that constitutes the majority of the product by weight.

Additionally, it is advisable to look for the words hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated in relation to fats. Hydrogenation produces trans-fatty acids or trans fats. Trans fats should be avoided as it has a role in the development of heart disease.

Serving sizes

This is the first item seen under the Nutrition Facts. The calories and nutrients are related to the serving size, usually stated as “amount per serving”. This is critical to understand as a product may comprise more than one serving per container.

If a product has, for instance, two servings per container and one consumes the entire product, then all the calories and nutrients stated must be multiplied by two to obtain an accurate amount of what was consumed.

The serving size is a guide as to how much is recommended. However, people's needs differ based on various factors, one of which is the estimated number of calories required per day, which is individualised.

Nutrition facts

The nutrition facts are based on the serving size. They are presented in two ways: Quantities (grams, milligrams) and percentages of standards called the Daily Values (usually based on a 2000 calories diet).

The following are included:

Total calories

Calories from fat

Total fat

Saturated fat

Trans fat

Cholesterol

Sodium

Potassium

Total carbohydrate

Dietary fibre

Sugars

Protein

Vitamins and minerals as a percentage of daily values:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Iron

Calcium

Daily values

The per cent daily value column provides an estimate of how individual foods contribute to the total diet. It compares the nutrients in a serving of the food item with the daily goals of an individual who requires 2000 calories. You can decide whether a food contributes “a little” or “a lot” of a nutrient.

It also becomes easier to compare food items by comparing labels. Some nutrients such as calcium, protein, fibre, and the aforementioned minerals and vitamins you will want a high per cent daily value. For others such as sugars, sodium and saturated fats you will want to select low amounts and trans fat, none, if possible.

For the per cent daily value, 10-19 per cent is a good source, while 20 per cent or more is a high or excellent source.

To determine whether a particular food is a wise choice for you, you need to consider its place among all the other foods eaten throughout the day and your individual needs.

