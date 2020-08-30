Do you understand your food labels?
YOU desire to make healthy food choices for yourself and your family, especially with the emergence of viruses with which we have all been plagued. How then can you choose the most nutritious foods?
Although there is no one magic food item, it is beneficial to understand how to read and interpret food labels. What should you look for, you may ask?
The ingredient list
All ingredients should be listed on a food label. They are listed in descending order of predominance by weight.
The first three ingredients comprise the most of the product. You, as the consumer, can glean much information from this. For instance, if you are comparing two juice products, one with water as the first ingredient versus the other with fruit juice, you can recognise that in the first product you are paying for mainly water, as that constitutes the majority of the product by weight.
Additionally, it is advisable to look for the words hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated in relation to fats. Hydrogenation produces trans-fatty acids or trans fats. Trans fats should be avoided as it has a role in the development of heart disease.
Serving sizes
This is the first item seen under the Nutrition Facts. The calories and nutrients are related to the serving size, usually stated as “amount per serving”. This is critical to understand as a product may comprise more than one serving per container.
If a product has, for instance, two servings per container and one consumes the entire product, then all the calories and nutrients stated must be multiplied by two to obtain an accurate amount of what was consumed.
The serving size is a guide as to how much is recommended. However, people's needs differ based on various factors, one of which is the estimated number of calories required per day, which is individualised.
Nutrition facts
The nutrition facts are based on the serving size. They are presented in two ways: Quantities (grams, milligrams) and percentages of standards called the Daily Values (usually based on a 2000 calories diet).
The following are included:
Total calories
Calories from fat
Total fat
Saturated fat
Trans fat
Cholesterol
Sodium
Potassium
Total carbohydrate
Dietary fibre
Sugars
Protein
Vitamins and minerals as a percentage of daily values:
Vitamin A
Vitamin C
Iron
Calcium
Daily values
The per cent daily value column provides an estimate of how individual foods contribute to the total diet. It compares the nutrients in a serving of the food item with the daily goals of an individual who requires 2000 calories. You can decide whether a food contributes “a little” or “a lot” of a nutrient.
It also becomes easier to compare food items by comparing labels. Some nutrients such as calcium, protein, fibre, and the aforementioned minerals and vitamins you will want a high per cent daily value. For others such as sugars, sodium and saturated fats you will want to select low amounts and trans fat, none, if possible.
For the per cent daily value, 10-19 per cent is a good source, while 20 per cent or more is a high or excellent source.
To determine whether a particular food is a wise choice for you, you need to consider its place among all the other foods eaten throughout the day and your individual needs.
Dr Gabriella Diaz is a medical aesthetics doctor and registered dietitian who is the director at Finesse Nutrition and Esthetics (FINE) at 129 Pro, 129 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6. Check out 876FINE on Facebook or contact her via e-mail at fine.infoja@gmail.com and 876-522-8297.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy