Drink water

SEVENTY-ONE per cent of Earth is water, so is 50-65 per cent of the human body. Some sources say 70 per cent. Without the precious liquid, human life would be impossible. Unbeknownst to many, our bodies perform less than optimally when it is water-deprived.

Is consuming water on your daily to-do list, especially in a sugar-crazed market of artificial drinks?

It aids digestion

Blood is also a life-giving fluid. But did you know that four-fifths of the blood in humans is water? The facts reveal that water dissolves more substances than any other liquid. It moves freely back and forth through the cell walls, facilitating blood circulation that transports oxygen, and helps to remove waste from the blood.

Many complex chemical reactions in the body take place with water as the medium. Why not try a glass of the commodity half an hour before your main meal and then a glass after?

Prevents you from 'burning'

Nothing is more tantalising than water on a hot day. It cools the body down. Recall that within the body are complex chemical reactions that metabolise (burn) food, a process that generates heat much as an engine does when it burns fuel. Water is the substance that regulates the body's temperature at 98.6 degrees since, in its absence, heat from cells could raise body temperature to deathly proportions.

When your perspiration on a hot day evaporates, this carries away much heat, and it is water that facilitates this cooling system.

Depression/low feeling

Drinking two glasses or more of water on an empty stomach can work wonders when feelings of anxiety and depression set in. It has a calming effect on the body, the heart and negative emotions.

True, you may have to visit the bathroom a bit more frequently, but this inconvenience pales in significance when compared to the benefits of water. And, even the relief you get from a water-occasioned bathroom visit is calming, not to mention the free bowel action that two glasses first thing in the morning may provide.

In occasional depressive and anxious moments, especially when work overwhelms, water comes to my rescue.

Control that headache

Lack of water spells a host of trouble for the human body. Try to hydrate regularly and you would be surprised how this reduces the frequency of headaches. Three-fourths of the brain is water. When you properly hydrate, your head functions better and saves the body from other aches.

Get into the water habit

While your body can go up to 80 days without food, it can't go 10 days without water. Seven to nine glasses of water throughout the day is ideal. Try sipping a 1.5-litre bottle throughout the day for starters. Remember, too, if you exercise you may need more water, especially during and after the exercise regime, for obvious reasons.

It clearly isn't an easy habit to develop. I remember many years ago, while giving extra classes to a 15-year-old, he called his dad to bring him lunch and asked for water, not juice. I asked why and he said he only drank water with his meals. That was it for me. I never regretted following suit.

Clean water

As good as water is, contaminated water can be a nightmare. Leonardo da Vinci once said, “Drinking water can be health-giving, [but also] unwholesome, laxative…”. As a matter of fact, some 500 million people are sick because of contaminated water. Bottled water or boiling and filtering water have proven effective.

Make sure the water you drink is safe.

It may be tasteless. But no liquid bubbles forth life than water does. It's right at our disposal, it costs little, and it improves health.

Warrick Lattibeaudiere (PhD), a minister of religion for the past 23 years, lectures full-time in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica.