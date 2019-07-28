Eat right to live right

MOST people hope to live full, healthy lives with very little or no pain, and hopefully, no medical drama.

Unfortunately, for a large percentage of the population, that hope will not become a reality. It is, however, quite likely that you can separate yourself from that percentage and minimise your chances of early death, unnecessary suffering, and expensive medical drama.

Many of us already know the good:

• Clean, natural, balanced foods are your best bet for good health;

• Proteins and complex carbs in proper quantities are necessary for wellness;

• Micronutrients from vegetables and some from fruits, nuts, and berries directly affect your immunity and quality of life;

• Fibre from vegetables, grains, and complex carbohydrates reduce your risks for many illnesses;

• Healthy fats promote cardiovascular, endocrine, and brain health;

• Proper water intake makes a measurable difference;

• Enough restful sleep or the lack of it will make or break you;

• Exercise is very important for sustainable health.

And, we already know the bad:

• Unchecked sugars can be devastating to your health;

• Alcohol is a toxin which will never be your friend;

• Simple carbohydrates are as dangerous as sugars;

• Large portions of even healthy foods work against your health;

• Overindulging in over-enriched foods, such as fast foods, restaurant foods, and refined foods will put you at risk;

• Excess body fat at any age for any reason increases your risk of many illnesses;

• Spending you hard earned money on processed foods is very likely the same as buying your suffering and death.

Sadly, most people ignore or fail to act on all or some of these research-backed information.

It all seems simple enough in words, but in practice, lack of knowledge, habituations and influences, peer pressure, lack of support and guidance, and perceived “more important things” get in the way.

That is why the InteKai system has helped so many, but not everyone reaches out for this kind of support.

However, recently I have been noting another increasingly apparent reason for nagging health issues and serious illness — unmanaged gut bacteria.

Unbalanced, unhealthy microbiota

Even after covering all of the points addressed above, some individuals are finding themselves with stomach and intestinal problems, dementia, intestinal issues, cancers, autoimmune illnesses, and more.

Many health-conscious individuals overlook their gut bacteria (microbiota). It seems almost weekly a new connection is made between our microbiota and another health factor.

I have voiced my personal theories about the microbiome and many conditions, including autoimmune diseases, and recently researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have found a preliminary connection between mammalian intestinal microbes and Lou Gehrig's disease — an autoimmune disease.

Hopefully, regardless of the complexity, variety, nationality, and socioeconomic ranges of autoimmune patients, this course of study may provide a break into prevention and even cure of autoimmune illnesses.

Why is microbiota so potent an issue?

In humans, trillions of microorganisms living in and on us, outnumber our own cells 10 to one! For every cell which has your DNA, there are roughly 10 cells which are bacteria, with their own DNA and own purpose — collectively weighing up to twice the weight of a human brain.

Mostly, these organisms live harmoniously, coexisting in and on us, even protecting us from infection, helping us digest foods, interacting with our own endocrine system, and our brain through the utilisation of their hormones. We react to their hormone secretions as if they were our own, however, out of balance they can cause severe illness and death.

Our bad gut bacteria can cause inflammation and sugar and other cravings, and flourish even further when these cravings are fulfilled, leading you down a path ending in cancer, dementia, joint pains, and now perhaps, an autoimmune disease.

You can protect yourself from your bad microbiome by starving them down through:

• Avoiding refined sugars, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods;

• Avoiding (too much) alcohol;

• Deliberately finding ways to reduce stress, as it has been shown to harm hormone balances and gut flora (bacteria) levels;

• Minimising antibiotic use, (by and large, physicians decide this). Unfortunately, mass-produced meats, some dishwashing liquids, soaps and hand-cleaning gels contain antibiotics. Opt for non-antibiotic free range meat choices, regular soaps, and non-antibiotic antiseptic cleaners; and

• Generally, follow the healthy living points listed earlier.

However, even that is not enough. You must also give your good gut bacteria everything it needs to flourish.

Eat more probiotic foods

Fermented foods including: Sauerkraut; meso soup; natural yogurt; tempeh; pickled foods; kimchi, kefir, and more.

Many exotic names to some, but your life is worth the time it takes to research, find, and include in your diet.

Eat more prebiotic foods

Polyphenols, including green tea, 70 per cent or above dark chocolate, and dark berries; fibres found in grains, seeds, vegetables, and fruits such as: Oats; wheat bran; flaxseeds; legumes; asparagus; bananas and apples (no more than one or two fruits per day, manage your total daily sugar); onions; garlic and more.

It's time to embrace a healthy change in your life, and consciously live and eat caring for your gut health. If you find it challenging to start, or to stay on track, get support.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management. If you are interested in losing weight or living a healthier lifestyle, give them a call at 876-863-5923, or visit their website at intekaiacademy.org